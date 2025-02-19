Warriors Star's Two-Word Reaction to Spurs-Kings-Bulls Trade
For years, De'Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield were the primary backcourt for the Sacramento Kings. It seemed like the two were going to be the face of the Kings moving forward, but now, neither are members of the organization.
Since Hield's tenure with the Kings, he became a member of the Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, and now the Golden State Warriors. Fox has now found himself to be the starting guard for the San Antonio Spurs.
One would have imagined that after over five years of playing together, Hield would have had a lot to say about Fox's blockbuster trade to the Spurs. However, it was quite the opposite.
"Good trade," Hield said about Fox's trade to the Spurs.
Through five games with the San Antonio Spurs, Fox has averaged 21.6 points, 7.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.8 steals on 50/29/76 shooting from the field. Fox has seen a bit of a drop in terms of his scoring, but that's to be expected when a player makes such a big chance mid-season.
In most cases, players traded at the deadline typically perform better in the following season when they get a training camp with the team under their belt.
Currently, the San Antonio Spurs are 2-3 since trading for De'Aaron Fox. Their three losses are against the Boston Celtics, Orlando Magic, and Charlotte Hornets; their two wins are against the Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks.
Related Articles
De'Aaron Fox, Victor Wembanyama Spearhead Spurs' New Era
Breaking Down San Antonio Spurs After NBA Trade Deadline