WATCH: Austin Spurs’ Isaiah Miller Stuns with Dunk of the Year Candidate
The San Antonio Spurs’ G-League affiliate, the Austin Spurs, saw a highlight-reel moment in their season opener as guard Isaiah Miller delivered a jaw-dropping dunk that’s already being called a contender for “Dunk of the Year.”
Miller, who joined the Spurs on an Exhibit-10 contract in October, has been making plays for Austin since signing a training camp contract in the preseason.
After going undrafted out of UNC Greensboro in 2021, Miller spent his first three professional seasons in the G League—one with the Iowa Wolves and two with the Salt Lake City Stars. Last season with Salt Lake City, the Utah Jazz’s G-League affiliate, he averaged 11.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 20.5 minutes per game.
In Austin’s opening night game against the Osceola Magic, Miller threw down an emphatic dunk that electrified the crowd. Thunder? Brought.
The Austin Spurs went on to secure a 128-117 victory, giving new head coach Scott King his first career win on the road.