WATCH: Victor Wembanyama Delivers Jaw-Dropping Block on Rockets' Tari Eason
In a first quarter moment against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama delivered a thunderous block, reminding everyone why he’s the league’s premier shot blocker.
As Rockets guard Tari Eason rushed down the court in a fast-break opportunity, Wembanyama read the play perfectly, timing his leap to meet Eason’s layup attempt at the rim. The result? A big-time rejection that left fans in awe.
It’s moments like these that make Wembanyama’s defensive length so captivating—an imposing force, he consistently shuts down drives with his towering reach and impeccable timing.
For live updates and more on Wembanyama’s impressive game, check out Spurs on Sports Illustrated’s coverage as the action unfolds.
San Antonio Spurs On Sports Illustrated
Notebook: Spurs Torched by 3-Point Shooting, But Find Silver Linings
It Takes A Castle: Stephon Castle's On-Court Impact Begins Off It
Julian Champagnie's Approach to Begin New Season? 'Just Keep Shooting'