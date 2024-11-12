WATCH: Victor Wembanyama Drains Deep Three, Blocks Sabonis in Epic Sequence
Victor Wembanyama made his presence known early in the San Antonio Spurs’ game against the Sacramento Kings, delivering a stunning sequence that showcased his two-way dominance.
The highlight began when Wembanyama drained a deep three-pointer from the left wing, set up by a perfect assist from Chris Paul.
But Wembanyama wasn't done. Soon after, he found himself matched up in the paint with Kings forward Domantas Sabonis, who tried to muscle his way to the basket. Sabonis threw a series of fakes to shake Wembanyama, even getting him to bite at one point.
However, the Frenchman’s incredible length and quick recovery proved too much. As Sabonis finally took his shot, Wembanyama met him mid-air, swatting the ball back in an emphatic rejection that sent the crowd into a frenzy.
This kind of play is exactly why Wembanyama is already being touted as a Defensive Player of the Year candidate.
Despite a few growing pains in his second season, he’s proving that his combination of offensive versatility and defensive length is unmatched.
