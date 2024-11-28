WATCH: Victor Wembanyama Throws Down a Huge Dunk on LeBron James
Victor Wembanyama had a moment to remember on Wednesday night, throwing down a massive dunk on none other than LeBron James during the San Antonio Spurs’ game against the Lakers.
The play unfolded in the second quarter when Wembanyama received the ball in the post with James guarding him. Showcasing his quick footwork and length, Wembanyama executed a smooth spin move to the baseline, leaving James a step behind.
The 7-foot-4 center then powered through the lane for a thunderous two-handed dunk, electrifying the Spurs' bench and drawing loud cheers from the crowd.
Going up against one of the greatest players in NBA history and getting the best of him is no small feat, especially for someone as young as Wembanyama.
Wembanyama has been on fire lately, showing why he’s one of the most hyped young players in the league. He’s been delivering on both ends of the floor, and Wednesday night was just another example of his potential to take over games.
For Spurs fans, Wembanyama’s development and moments like this are promising signs of a bright future for the franchise.