WATCH: Wembanyama Blocks Lay In and Drains Unbelievable Three Pointer to Take the Lead
On Sunday night, Victor Wembanyama gave fans another taste of just what makes him such a special athlete and building block for the San Antonio Spurs.
During the final minutes of the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans, in a tie ballgame, Wembanyama decided to take over the possession and captivate audiences.
Wemby sent a lay in attempt from Dejounte Murray back at the Pelicans guard while Chris Paul corralled the rebound. Then, on the other end of the floor, Wemby trailed the play and caught a pass at the top of the key. What happened next couldn't have been predicted.
The French Phenom decided that it was the perfect time to attempt a one-legged three point attempt from the top of the key for the lead. It was one of those plays that results in jeers if missed, but Wembanyama didn't have to worry about that, as he drained the three ball with no problem at all.
After falling back down below .500, the Spurs need a win in a bad way over the fellow sub-.500 Pelicans. Putting one in the right column would bring San Antonio back to a perfect .500 record.
Wembanyama exited the game early during the first quarter as a result of back issues that he's been facing that kept him out of the team's previous two games. Thankfully for the Spurs, he returned to provide fans with this gem of a sequence.
The game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the San Antonio Spurs continues on Bally Sports Southwest and NBA League Pass.