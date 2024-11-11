Victor Wembanyama’s Career Night Powers Spurs Past Kings in 20-Point Rout
The San Antonio Spurs improve to 5-6 on the season with a dominant home victory over the Kings.
On Monday, the San Antonio Spurs cruised past the Sacramento Kings with a commanding 116-96 victory.
Victor Wembanyama delivered another stellar performance, matching his career high in three-pointers with six and finishing with 34 points on 13-of-22 shooting. He went 6-of-12 from beyond the arc and added 14 rebounds, six assists, and three blocks.
Chris Paul notched a double-double, contributing 12 points and 11 assists, showing impressive form throughout the game.
Stephon Castle also made a strong impact with 15 points and six assists.
With this win, the Spurs improve to 5-6, while the Kings fall to 6-5 on the season.
How It Happened...
FINAL: Spurs 116, Kings 96
Fourth Quarter:
- 1:56: This one is wrapping up. Spurs will get their fifth victory of the season. Spurs 110, Kings 96.
- 5:14: Keldon Johnson just hit a nasty fadeaway three-pointer. The beatdown is on here in San Antonio. Spurs 105, Kings 89.
- 9:27: Mamukelashvili just drilled back-to-back threes. Castle up to six assists now. Spurs lead is up to 18. Spurs 95, Kings 78.
Third Quarter:
- 0:00: Another run for the Spurs has they've pushed their lead back up to 13. Stephon Castle is having another great game, as he's got 10 points 4-for-9 shooting. Spurs 84, Kings 71.
- 3:46: Kings on a bit of a run as DeRozan has hit a pair of mid-range shots. Spurs 75, Kings 68.
- 6:20: Spurs have pushed their lead to 14 now. Wembanyama leads the way with 20 points on 8-for-15 shooting. Spurs 75, Kings 61.
- 9:53: Spurs aren't relenting as Wembanyama gets a putback dunk and Champagnie drills another three-pointer. Spurs 68, Kings 61.
HALFTIME: Spurs 60, Kings 55
Second Quarter:
- 3:24: Timeout Kings after Julian Champagnie drains a three of his own to take the lead. Spurs 50, Kings 47.
- 3:48: Zach Collins just drilled his first three of the game to tie things up. Spurs 47, Kings 47.
- 6:05: Wembanyama just hit his fourth three of the night. Kings take the lead on a Keon Ellis three, however. Kings 41, Spurs 40.
- 7:29: Wembayama just hit his third three of the game to take the lead. Spurs 37, Kings 36.
- 9:43: Spurs go on a run and the Kings take a timeout after a Keldon Johnson dunk. Kings 33, Spurs 29.
First Quarter:
- 0:00: At the end of the quarter, Victor Wembanyama leads the way with eight points on 3-for-5 shooting. Sabonis has eight to lead the Kings. They lead by seven. Kings 29, Spurs 22.
- 6:05: Spurs take a timeout after the long mid-range bucket from Sabonis. They lead by three. Spurs 18, Kings 15.
- 6:43: Victor Wembanyama just blocked a shot from Sabonis. Castle then follows it up with a deep tree. Spurs 18, Kings 13.
- 9:37: First points of the game belong to the Spurs. Victor Wembanyama just drilled a three, too. Spurs 7, Kings 4.
Pregame:
- Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. CT at the Frost Bank Center.
Spurs vs. Kings How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 4
- Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports, NBC Sports California, NBA League Pass
Injury Report
San Antonio Spurs
- Malaki Branham - QUESTIONABLE (ankle)
- Tre Jones - OUT (ankle)
- Jeremy Sochan - OUT (thumb)
Sacramento Kings
- Devin Carter - OUT (shoulder)
- Orlando Robinson - OUT (knee)
- Malik Monk - QUESTIONABLE (ankle)
Kings vs. Spurs Odds via DraftKings
Spread
- Kings -1.5 (-112)
- Spurs +1.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Kings: -125
- Spurs: +105
Total
- 222 (Over -110/Under -110)
