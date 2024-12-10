Where the San Antonio Spurs Fall in Latest NBA Power Rankings
The San Antonio Spurs look to put last week's woes behind them as superstar Victor Wembanyama returned to the lineup Sunday and put an end to a three-game losing streak. The Spurs fell to 12-12 on the season after going 1-3 in Week 7 and now sit in 11th place in the Western Conference.
How did NBA staff writer John Schuhmann judge the Spurs after a poor week? San Antonio fell six spots to No. 20 as the first third of the season is almost over. The Spurs saw the 76ers jump ahead of them after winning five of their last six games. The Atlanta Hawks have also taken a jump up the rankings as they've won six in a row, including two wins over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Spurs have an opportunity to climb back into the top 20 this week with games against the Trailblazers and the Timberwolves.
NBA Power Rankings: Week 7
1. Cleveland Cavaliers (21-4)
2. Boston Celtics (19-5)
3. Oklahoma City Thunder (18-5)
4. Dallas Mavericks (16-8)
5. Memphis Grizzlies (17-8)
6. Golden State Warriors (14-9)
7. Houston Rockets (16-8)
8. New York Knicks (14-9)
9. Orlando Magic (17-9)
10. LA Clippers (14-11)
11. Miami Heat (12-10)
12. Minnesota Timberwolves (12-11)
13. Denver Nuggets (12-10)
14. Atlanta Hawks (13-12)
15. Milwaukee Bucks (12-11)
16. Phoenix Suns (12-11)
17. Sacramento Kings (12-13)
18. Philadelphia 76ers (7-15)
19. LA Lakers (13-11)
20. San Antonio Spurs (12-12)
21. Chicago Bulls (10-15)
22. Brooklyn Nets (10-14)
23. Detroit Pistons (10-15)
24. Toronto Raptors (7-17)
25. Indiana Pacers (10-15)
26. Charlotte Hornets (7-17)
27. Utah Jazz (5-18)
28. Portland Trailblazers (8-16)
29. New Orleans Pelicans (5-20)
30. Washington Wizards (3-19)