Which Spur Not Named Victor Wembanyama Will Make Biggest Impact?
For the first time in his marvelous basketball career, Victor Wembanyama can afford to periodically sit, observe and let the game move without him.
The San Antonio Spurs star is no stranger to sticking out. At times, he's been his team's only chance of winning — case in point, Metropolitans 92's decision to cease operations one season following his departure.
Standing 7-foot-4, dependency is hard to blame.
"He's obviously special," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. "His ability to digest information ... while also putting his own creativity on it is special. It's crazy how spectacular his simple is."
If all goes according to plan in San Antonio next season, Wembanyama won't be the only one shouldering that burden. A young roster that's only added talent since the Frenchman arrived to the NBA in 2023 stands to be the most complete supporting cast he's spearheaded.
Still, one name sticks out among the rest; he's as fast as they come.
“He’s just a constant threat,” Wembanyama said, referring to his new running mate De'Aaron Fox. “He can go by you in a second.”
Fox's Impact Next to Wembanyama
When the Spurs traded for Fox at February's NBA Trade Deadline, their vision involved a dynamic duo between him and Wembanyama. The silver lining took form in Harrison Barnes, who played next to the Fox in Sacramento. The deal earned his veteran seal of approval.
"The basketball speaks for itself," Barnes said, prasing Fox's "high-character."
Playing through ligament damage in his left pinkie, Fox averaged 19.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists across 17 games in San Antonio. Wembanyama's deep vein thrombosis diagnosis underscored San Antonio's eventual decision to also shut down Fox, who underwent surgery to repair his finger in March.
Five games next to Wembanyama were enough for Fox to define the vision for their partnership. Naturally, it included a superlative.
“We want to be the best pick-and-roll combo in the league," he said in his final interview of the regular season, "and if you’re able to really put together that type of combination, I feel like it’s going to be a hard thing to stop."
San Antonio pledged faith in Fox and Wembanyama's vision; Fox signed a four-year, $229 million maximum extension with the franchise void of a team or player option in August. For Johnson, the deal was always a no-brainer.
"When you add a player like De'Aaron Fox and you already have a strong foundation, there will be expectations that come with it," the coach said. "He is a top player ... on both ends of the floor. Dynamic in every sense."
Next season, Fox will assume a larger role than he did during his trial run. The speed he possesses paired with his ability to command an offense makes him as valuable an asset as any, and the chance to mentor a pair of young guards in Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper furthers his importance.
Considering the biggest question facing the Spurs — whether or not the trio of Fox, Harper, Castle can coexist — is a matter of having "too much" talent on the roster, the squad likes where it sits.
"With the way (we're) built," Fox said. "With the athleticism, length that (we) have and also the youth, I just felt like this could be a special team."
San Antonio hasn't yet experienced a team led by Wembanyama and Fox beyond the handful of games the pair shared together in February.
If their ideal dynamic comes to life, it could certainly make the difference between a postseason run and missing the Play-In Tournament for the fourth straight season. Regardless, Wembanyama is in for a chance of pace.
For once, he can sit back and watch the Fox run wild.
“He just brings a lot to the table for us,” Wembanyama said. “We get to use all of our strengths, and we just added a big (one).”