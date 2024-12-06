Which Spurs Players Could Be Headed to the All-Star Team?
As the NBA season rolls on, the All-Star buzz is starting to pick up, and the San Antonio Spurs have a few players who could make the cut.
From rising stars to seasoned vets, here’s a look at who might represent San Antonio this year:
Victor Wembanyama
It feels like a lock, doesn’t it? Victor Wembanyama is having the kind of season that screams “future superstar.” After a bit of a slow start, Wemby has found his rhythm and is dominating on both ends of the court. His three-point shot has been clicking, he’s a nightmare for opposing offenses, and his numbers speak for themselves.
- 23.5 points
- 10.4 rebounds
- 3.8 assists
- 3.4 blocks
That’s over 32.5 minutes per game in 18 starts. At just 20 years old, Wemby is making it look easy, and it’s hard to imagine him missing out on an All-Star nod this season.
Chris Paul
Chris Paul might not be putting up career-high numbers, but don’t count him out just yet. He’s been solid for the Spurs, proving that even at 38, he’s still one of the most reliable point guards in the game.
Averaging 10.4 points and 8.3 assists in 28.8 minutes per game, Paul’s ability to run the floor and protect the ball (a 4.8 assist-to-turnover ratio) keeps him in the conversation.
Let’s be honest—his legacy alone might be enough to punch his ticket. Whether it’s for his numbers or his name, don’t be surprised if CP3 makes another trip to the All-Star Game.
Jeremy Sochan (Maybe)
Jeremy Sochan is making a strong case for himself. In his limited action this season, he’s been a breakout performer, averaging 15.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 29.2 minutes.
His versatility on the court has been a big asset for the Spurs, and he’s showing flashes of becoming a future cornerstone for the team.
The only hiccup? Injuries have slowed him down, and with just nine games under his belt this season, it’s hard to say if he’ll get enough attention for an All-Star spot. Still, if it doesn’t happen this year, Sochan’s future is bright, and his time is coming.