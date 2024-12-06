Inside The Spurs

Which Spurs Players Could Be Headed to the All-Star Team?

Superstar center Victor Wembanyama seems like a lock for the All-Star Game, but who else from the Spurs could join him?

Mathey Gibson

Dec 3, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) grabs a rebound against the Phoenix Suns in the second half of an NBA Cup game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 3, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) grabs a rebound against the Phoenix Suns in the second half of an NBA Cup game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
As the NBA season rolls on, the All-Star buzz is starting to pick up, and the San Antonio Spurs have a few players who could make the cut.

From rising stars to seasoned vets, here’s a look at who might represent San Antonio this year:

Victor Wembanyama

Dec 3, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) against the Phoenix Suns in the first half of an NBA Cup game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It feels like a lock, doesn’t it? Victor Wembanyama is having the kind of season that screams “future superstar.” After a bit of a slow start, Wemby has found his rhythm and is dominating on both ends of the court. His three-point shot has been clicking, he’s a nightmare for opposing offenses, and his numbers speak for themselves.

  • 23.5 points
  • 10.4 rebounds
  • 3.8 assists
  • 3.4 blocks

That’s over 32.5 minutes per game in 18 starts. At just 20 years old, Wemby is making it look easy, and it’s hard to imagine him missing out on an All-Star nod this season.

Chris Paul

Dec 5, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) shoots a free throw for a technical foul during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Chris Paul might not be putting up career-high numbers, but don’t count him out just yet. He’s been solid for the Spurs, proving that even at 38, he’s still one of the most reliable point guards in the game.

Averaging 10.4 points and 8.3 assists in 28.8 minutes per game, Paul’s ability to run the floor and protect the ball (a 4.8 assist-to-turnover ratio) keeps him in the conversation.

Let’s be honest—his legacy alone might be enough to punch his ticket. Whether it’s for his numbers or his name, don’t be surprised if CP3 makes another trip to the All-Star Game.

Jeremy Sochan (Maybe)

Dec 5, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) looks to pass the ball during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Jeremy Sochan is making a strong case for himself. In his limited action this season, he’s been a breakout performer, averaging 15.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 29.2 minutes.

His versatility on the court has been a big asset for the Spurs, and he’s showing flashes of becoming a future cornerstone for the team.

The only hiccup? Injuries have slowed him down, and with just nine games under his belt this season, it’s hard to say if he’ll get enough attention for an All-Star spot. Still, if it doesn’t happen this year, Sochan’s future is bright, and his time is coming.

