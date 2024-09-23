Who Will Step Up Off The Bench for the San Antonio Spurs? Meet the Second Unit
As the San Antonio Spurs continue to rebuild, depth is crucial. Their second unit, filled with talent and potential, will play a vital role in supporting the starters.
Here’s a look at the players who will look to step up off the bench this season.
San Antonio Spurs Depth Chart
Point Guard: Tre Jones
Tre Jones brings experience and stability to the point guard position. After showcasing his playmaking and defensive ability last season, Jones is set to lead the second unit and ensure smooth offensive flow. Known for his court vision and high basketball IQ, he excels at controlling the game’s tempo while playing tenacious defense. With this being the final year of his contract, Jones will sit behind Chris Paul, who signed a one-year deal in July.
Shooting Guard: Stephon Castle
Rookie shooting guard Stephon Castle offers plenty of promise as a dynamic scorer. Known for his shot-creating ability and finishing around the rim, Castle’s athleticism makes him an exciting piece off the bench. If he can develop consistent three-point shooting, the UCONN product could find himself in the starting lineup. While young, his potential to grow into a key player is undeniable.
Small Forward: Julian Champagnie
Julian Champagnie has already shown value as a versatile wing, providing scoring and rebounding. With a strong ability to stretch the floor, Champagnie can be a consistent offensive threat. His length and agility also make him a solid defender capable of guarding multiple positions. While not a star, Champagnie has the ability to deliver 10 points a night off the bench.
Power Forward: Keldon Johnson
Former starter Keldon Johnson now brings energy and toughness to the second unit. Known for his aggressive drives and hustle on defense, Johnson’s leadership is invaluable. Despite moving to a bench role, Johnson is still a scoring threat and a force on the boards. The former Kentucky Wildcat, still young and improving, could easily work his way back into the starting lineup.
Center: Zach Collins
Zach Collins rounds out the bench as the backup center. Collins offers key defensive rim protection and rebounding, along with the ability to stretch the floor with his shooting. His presence in the paint will be essential, especially when Victor Wembanyama needs rest. Collins’ ability to defend the pick-and-roll and anchor the second-unit defense is crucial to the Spurs' depth.
This second unit, full of potential, is ready to step up and make a difference as the Spurs rebuild for the future.
San Antonio Spurs On Sports Illustrated
San Antonio Spurs Promote Gorgui Dieng to Assistant General Manager of Austin Spurs
'Huge Global Star': How Victor Wembanyama is Spearheading NBA's Competitive Parity
Tre Jones' Role with the San Antonio Spurs: What to Expect in 2024