Why Austin Rivers Believes the Spurs Will Win an NBA Championship by 2028
Austin Rivers, known for his outspoken views on the NBA, is never one to shy away from sharing his thoughts.
The former NBA veteran and son of legendary coach Doc Rivers always has something to say, and on Tuesday, he took to Twitter to voice his support for the San Antonio Spurs, making a bold prediction about the team's future.
"We're seeing it, they're doing it again," Rivers tweeted. "They're putting these pieces in form again. Within the next five years, this team will win a championship."
Rivers' confidence in the Spurs isn't unwarranted. With a great core, including the young star Victor Wembanyama, the team is building something special under the leadership of Gregg Popovich, despite his aging tenure as head coach.
While it’s difficult to predict when or if the Spurs will return to the top of the NBA, Rivers’ faith in their potential speaks to the belief many around the league have in the organization’s future.
With Wembanyama’s arrival, the Spurs have a generational talent around whom they can build. If Rivers is right, it’s only a matter of time before San Antonio is once again competing for championships.
As the 2024-25 NBA season unfolds, all eyes will be on Wembanyama and the Spurs as they look to turn potential into reality. And if Rivers' prediction holds true, San Antonio could be on the brink of adding another chapter to its storied legacy.
