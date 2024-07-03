Why the San Antonio Spurs Pursued Chris Paul in Free Agency
This week's edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on SpursCentral" focuses on the latest offseason moves as San Antonio looks to build around superstar Victor Wembanyama. Matt Guzman joins the show to talk about Chris Paul's signing, qualifying offers for two young players and a potential trade option with the Utah Jazz.
The show opens with three veterans on the move in Klay Thompson, Paul George and Chris Paul. Guzman explains that Thompson was never in the picture for San Antonio while George was likely always heading to Philadelphia in free agency. However, the Spurs did make a big splash by adding Paul to its extremely young roster for the upcoming season.
Was Paul's signing about supporting Wembanyama as he enters year number two in the league, or about mentoring rookie Stephon Castle as he learns the trick and tools needed to be a successful NBA point guard?
San Antonio did opt to extend qualifying offers to two of its young players in Sandro Mamukelashvili and David Duke Jr. Guzman explains what the front office sees in the young pair and why Dominick Barlowe was allowed to walk.
Lastly, we talk about the trade rumors involving Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz. What kind of price point will the Jazz be asking for? Does Markkanen make the Spurs a playoff contender in the challenging NBA West?
