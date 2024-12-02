San Antonio Spurs Eye Knockout Rounds in NBA Cup Group B Battle
The San Antonio Spurs are riding high after a hard-fought 127-125 road victory over the Sacramento Kings, improving to 11-9 on the season. But as satisfying as that win was, their focus now shifts to an even bigger challenge: securing their spot in the NBA Cup knockout rounds.
The Spurs find themselves in a three-way tie atop Group B with the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder, all sitting at 2-1.
The Los Angeles Lakers, at 2-2, and the winless Utah Jazz round out the group standings. With just one game left in Group Play, the Spurs’ Tuesday night matchup against the Suns will be decisive for their NBA Cup fate.
What Needs to Happen for the Spurs
If San Antonio beats Phoenix, they’ll clinch Group B and advance to the knockout rounds. A win would cement their place as one of the six group winners moving on. But even if the Spurs fall to the Suns, their chances aren’t entirely gone.
For the Spurs to secure a wild card spot in a loss, several dominoes need to fall:
- The Thunder would need to lose to the Jazz by a margin that damages Oklahoma City’s point differential.
- The Dallas Mavericks, currently in line for the West’s wild card spot, would need to lose their final Group Play game.
- The Spurs would need to keep their loss to the Suns close to maintain a favorable point differential.
Tiebreakers to Watch
The NBA Cup employs several tiebreakers to determine which teams advance:
- Head-to-head results take priority, and the Spurs already hold that edge over the Thunder thanks to their 110-104 win earlier in Group Play.
- Point differential and total points scored in Group Play serve as the next key factors.
In the event of a loss to the Suns, San Antonio’s path to the knockout rounds would require the stars to align perfectly. But they still have a chance to play their way in outright—and they control their own destiny with a win Tuesday night.
What's Next?
San Antonio has shown flashes of being a really good team, and their NBA Cup performance could be the boost they need to solidify themselves as early contenders in the Western Conference.
All eyes will be on Phoenix Tuesday night. Can the Spurs step up and take control of Group B? It’s win-and-you’re-in time for San Antonio.