San Antonio Spurs Preseason Analysis: Offensive Schemes Explained
The San Antonio Spurs’ preseason has provided an opportunity to see how head coach Gregg Popovich is reshaping the offense around second-year All-Star Victor Wembanyama.
Known for his tactical genius, Popovich is blending the team's traditional motion-heavy offense with modern spacing principles.
Here’s a breakdown of the offensive sets and movement patterns the Spurs are running, along with areas that need work as they gear up for the regular season.
5-Out Spacing with Wembanyama
One of the most frequent offensive sets the Spurs are running is the 5-out offense, with all five players positioned on the perimeter.
This set plays to Wembanyama’s strengths—his ability to handle the ball, shoot, and create offense from anywhere on the floor. As the primary screener in pick-and-pop actions, Wembanyama pulls opposing big men away from the rim, opening up driving lanes for slashers like Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan.
The 5-out set also emphasizes player movement. Off-ball screens and cuts are key to maintaining the fluidity of the offense, creating opportunities for open shots and exploiting mismatches.
However, the Spurs have struggled at times to maintain rhythm when Wembanyama isn’t involved directly in the action, with stagnant possessions leading to forced shots late in the shot clock. However, there are still promising flashes.
Pick-and-Roll Action
The pick-and-roll has been a staple for the Spurs, and with Wembanyama’s unique combination of height and skill, this becomes even more dangerous.
Wembanyama has been used both as the screener and the ball handler in different variations of the pick-and-roll. In his preseason game, he showed flashes of his ability to shoot over defenders or pass out of double teams.
Popovich has often placed shooters like Julian Champagnie and Sandro Mamukelashvili in the corners, ready to spot up for open 3-point shots when defenses collapse on Wembanyama.
Champagnie, who is shooting 48.1% from beyond the arc this preseason, has thrived in this role, providing valuable floor spacing that complements the interior gravity Wembanyama creates.
Off-Ball Movement and Passing
One area where the Spurs have excelled during the preseason is off-ball movement.
The team’s offense is designed to keep defenders on their heels with constant cutting and screening actions. Players like Tre Jones and Jeremy Sochan are integral in this system, facilitating ball movement and orchestrating dribble-handoffs to initiate plays.
Jones, in particular, has showcased his court vision, averaging 5.0 assists per game in limited minutes.
Wembanyama’s passing ability has also stood out in these sets. He has the vision and unselfishness to find open teammates from the high post or the perimeter.
However, chemistry and timing with the team are still developing, and there have been occasional turnovers from miscommunication during cuts.
Three-Point Shooting
The Spurs have shown improvement in their three-point shooting, shooting a collective 35.7% from deep in the preseason.
Champagnie has been the standout, converting 4.3 threes per game at a 48.1% clip.
However, beyond him and Mamukelashvili (56.3%), the team’s shooting remains inconsistent.
Players like Keldon Johnson and Malaki Branham will need to increase their efficiency from long range to provide the spacing necessary for Wembanyama and other playmakers to operate effectively.
Areas for Improvement
While the Spurs’ offense has shown promise, particularly in utilizing Wembanyama as a hub, there are areas that still need work.
- Shot Selection: The Spurs have struggled with shot selection at times, particularly when their offense stagnates late in possessions. Branham, shooting just 33.3% from the field and 25% from deep, has been forced into difficult shots when plays break down.
- Turnovers: Turnovers remain an issue, particularly when trying to involve Wembanyama in complex actions. The team averages 14.7 turnovers per game this preseason, with Wembanyama, Sochan, and Castle prone to making mistakes when pressured.
- Ball Movement Without Wembanyama: When Wembanyama is off the floor, the ball movement has occasionally stagnated. Without his presence to create natural mismatches, the Spurs’ offense becomes too reliant on isolation plays, leading to inefficient possessions.