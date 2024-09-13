San Antonio Spurs Promote Gorgui Dieng to Assistant General Manager of Austin Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs have made significant moves within their developmental affiliate, the Austin Spurs, with the promotion of veteran NBA player Gorgui Dieng to Assistant General Manager.
Dieng, originally from Senegal, brings a wealth of experience from his decade-long NBA career, which began in 2013 when he was drafted by the Utah Jazz and traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Throughout his career, Dieng was known for his strong defensive skills, rebounding, and shot-blocking, having also played for the Memphis Grizzlies, San Antonio Spurs, and Atlanta Hawks as a forward.
In addition to Dieng’s promotion, Josh Larson has been named General Manager of the Austin Spurs, while Mike Noyes joins the San Antonio Spurs as Assistant Coach and Director of Player Development.
READ MORE: If Victor Wembanyama is 'The Wave,' The NBA's Riding It
Dieng’s new role as Assistant GM will involve working closely with player development, offering insights from his extensive experience both in the NBA and internationally. His transition into a front-office role follows in the footsteps of other former players who have leveraged their on-court knowledge to help shape future talent.
Dieng’s move to a front-office position marks an important step in his post-playing career. While his on-court contributions have been significant, his new role allows him to stay closely connected to the game, offering his expertise in helping to cultivate and mentor young players.
Off the court, Dieng is known for his philanthropic efforts, particularly his healthcare and education initiatives in Senegal through the Gorgui Dieng Foundation.