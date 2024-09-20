San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Receives High Praise from NBA Veteran
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama had a rookie season for the ages last year, quickly making a name for himself as a formidable force on the floor.
His unique blend of skill, size, and agility has not only impressed fans but also garnered the respect of seasoned veterans and former players.
One such player, Metta World Peace—formerly known as Ron Artest—has been vocal about his admiration for the young star.
Artest, who entered the league back in 1999 and enjoyed a 17-year career highlighted by a Defensive Player of the Year award and four All-Defensive Team selections, shared his insights during an interview on SiriusXM NBA Radio.
When asked which current player he would choose to defend elite scorers like Kevin Durant, he didn’t hesitate.
“I like him, he’s old school," World Peace said. "He’s old school. He getting after it. He wants to win the Defensive Player of the Year. He told Rudy Gobert, I think I heard something he said, ‘This is your last one.’ You know?”
Artest’s endorsement of Wembanyama speaks volumes, especially coming from a player known for his defensive ability.
“I really like that. I can’t wait to see what he does. But if I had to pick one guy, obviously who is a cheat code but I’ll probably pick Wembanyama,” he added.
Wembanyama's presence will undoubtedly make him a nightmare for opposing teams, and it seems as if it’s only a matter of time before he claims the Defensive Player of the Year award.
