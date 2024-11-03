Shorthanded Spurs Dominate Timberwolves 113-103: 3 Key Takeaways
The San Antonio Spurs put together another solid showing with a 113-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, proving that even without Gregg Popovich on the sidelines and some key players out, they’re still finding ways to get it done.
Here are three big takeaways from the game.
1. Chris Paul Keeps Turning Back the Clock
Chris Paul just seems to be getting better with age.
After a quiet start with the Spurs, he’s now averaging 11.0 points, and he’s already chalked up two consecutive double-doubles. Against the Timberwolves, Paul posted 15 points and 13 assists, showing he’s not just a veteran presence but a real playmaking asset.
With 529 career double-doubles, Paul’s right behind LeBron James for the most among active players—talk about longevity, folks.
2. Cleaning Up Turnovers Pays Off
Turnovers had been a recurring issue for the Spurs, who averaged 17.2 per game early in the season.
But over the past two games, they’ve brought that number down to a manageable 11 turnovers each time. After a season-high 22 turnovers against Oklahoma City led to a rough loss, this improvement has been key in securing back-to-back wins in dominating fashion.
San Antonio is finding their groove with a more disciplined approach to handling the ball, which has been crucial in turning things around. We'll see if this trend continues, but it's nonetheless something to keep an eye on moving forward.
3. Jeremy Sochan's Breakout is Real
Jeremy Sochan continues to stand out, showing major growth in his guard role this season.
He dropped 19 points, grabbed 10 boards, and added four assists, shooting an efficient 70% from the field against Minnesota. This wasn’t just a one-off performance either; his game against the Rockets earlier this week saw him score 22 points and grab nine rebounds.
At just 21, Sochan’s becoming a consistent scoring threat and defensive anchor. He still has room to improve with his turnovers, but he’s showing signs of being a true cornerstone for the Spurs, proving he’s more than ready to help lead this young team forward.