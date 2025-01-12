Spurs Faithful Mourn the Loss of Beloved Fan Sovia 'Spurs Lady' Lauriano
Often times, in sports especially, teams can become more than just that to some people. For some, teams turn into a monumental part of their life. They can turn into passion, and that passion often shows throughout every arena in the NBA.
Perhaps, though, none have been more passionate about their team than Sovia Lauriano, who tragically suffered a fatal heart attack on Saturday, according to a report by KSAT.
Lauriano worked her way into the hearts of most of San Antonio through her eccentric silver and black Spurs outfits, which she wore to every game. Known locally as "The Spurs Lady," Lauriano was a staple at any Spurs game.
San Antonio mayor Ron Nirenberg took to social media to share his condolences following the news of Lauriano's death.
"San Antonio has lost an irreplaceable thread in the fabric of our community," Nirember said via X. "Sovia 'Spurs Lady' Lauriano embodied the heart and soul of our city, radiating love for SA in everything she did. Her presence brought joy to so many, and we will deeply miss her unwavering spirit."
San Antonio District 5 Councilmember Terri Castillo also shared her heartfelt condolences via X.
"With a heavy heart, we say goodbye to Sovia, known as Spurs Lady, a beloved and vibrant member of our community," Castillo said. "Sovia was the kind of person who lit up every room she entered, bringing joy, contagious laughter, and an undeniable puro Spurs spirit."
Lauriano had a history of heart complications, which she had surgery as a result of in 2024. Lauriano said, though, that her active lifestyle up to that point and love for the Spurs kept her going.