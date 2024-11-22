Inside The Spurs

Spurs Get Positive Updates on 2 Key Players Ahead of Warriors Matchup

Victor Wembanyama and Devin Vassell both seem to be on track to return for San Antonio.

Nov 11, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs interim coach Mitch Johnson challenges a call by the officials during the second half against the Sacramento Kings at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
As the San Antonio Spurs gear up for a matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, they received some encouraging news on the health of two of their key players: Devin Vassell and Victor Wembanyama.

Both players had been dealing with knee issues, but recent updates suggest they’re trending in the right direction.

Vassell, who has been recovering from off-season surgery, has only recently started making his way back from knee soreness. While he hasn’t been able to contribute consistently yet this season, his return could provide the Spurs with a much-needed offensive spark.

Meanwhile, Wembanyama, the current frontrunner for NBA Defensive Player of the Year honors, suffered a knee contusion after colliding with Anthony Davis earlier in the week. But despite the injury scare, the Spurs’ young star is trending in the right direction.

“They are both trending in the right way, working on the court,” acting head coach Mitch Johnson said after San Antonio's 126-118 victory over the Utah Jazz on Thursday. “Just need to get that final clearance.”

With Wembanyama’s elite defense and Vassell’s potential scoring boost, their return could play a big-time role in the Spurs’ matchup with Stephen Curry the Warriors.

The game is set for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CT at the Frost Bank Center.

