Spurs Starter, Friday, November 1, 2024: Stephon Castle Turns 20
Welcome to November, Por Vida fans! Welcome to your afternoon Spurs Starter.
Turning 20 is a big milestone, and for San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle, it comes right as he’s adapting to the NBA’s demands.
Castle, the fourth overall pick in last year's draft, is a steady presence on the court, even if his stats—5.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game—don’t jump off the page. What Castle lacks in shooting efficiency (currently at 28%), he makes up for in poise, defense, and a large basketball IQ, which is rare for a rookie guard.
While Castle is working to find his shot, particularly from beyond the arc, his ability to facilitate and stay composed on both ends is impressive.
He reads plays well and adjusts his pace to control the game’s flow, often setting up teammates or finding ways to drive inside. At 6-foot-6, he also has the size and physicality to guard multiple positions, which should only improve with time.
As Castle continues adjusting to the speed and physicality of the NBA, Spurs fans can look forward to seeing his stats catch up to his impact in the near future.
Now, onto the headlines.
THE NEWS
1. READ: AUSTIN SPURS' SCOTT KING SAYS HE'S SETTLING INTO NEW ROLE
After being announced as the tenth head coach in team history in August, Scott King has spent the last month finding a groove with the G League affiliate.
Read the full story at the link above.
2. READ: WEMBANYAMA FINDS TOUCH IN SPURS FIRST ROAD WIN
Victor Wembanyama has a sterling evening in Salt Lake City as the Spurs win their second game of the young season.
Check out the play below and read more about it at the link above.
3. READ: AFTER SUMMER OF REPS, SPURS' MALAKI BRANHAM AN EARLY SURPRISE
Through four games, San Antonio Spurs guard Malaki Branham has proven he's deserving of a rotational spot — a relative surprise considering his lack of preseason minutes, but a testament to his work ethic.
Read the full story at the link above.
TODAY'S SCHEDULE
- No game today.
- Next: Nov. 2, Spurs vs. Timberwolves, 7 p.m. Central.
MEDIA DAY, TRAINING CAMP
Now that the Media Day is over and the 2024-25 season is set to kick off, you can check out the stories surrounding the team as it gears up for the beginning of the preseason.
- The Ultimate Guide to Spurs Training Camp
- Everything Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Said at Media Day
- Victor Wembanyama is 'Funnier' as Spurs Prepare for New Season
- Chris Paul and Gregg Popovich, Once Rivals, Now Set to Join Forces
- Wembanyama Adds 25 Pounds Ahead of His Second NBA Season
- Chris Paul Enters San Antonio as Polished Veteran, Mutual Choice
- Keldon Johnson Is Back For Year 6, and Feels Like the Old Man
- Wembanyama 'Working on Fundamentals' Ahead of Sophomore Year
- Victor Wembanyama, Chris Paul Share Comical Moment During Media Day
- Gregg Popovich Looking Forward To Season of Improvemen
- Castle Impresses Spurs Early with Versatility and 'Own Pace'
- Wembanyama Sets Next Big Goal: Elevating His Spurs Teammates
- Alpine F1 Team Announce New Era Clothing Collaboration
- Gregg Popovich Likes New, Improved Victor Wembanyama
- Is Stephon Castle's Jump Shot A Genuine Problem?
- Jeremy Sochan Ready to Thrive at 'Natural' Position
- Will Julian Champagnie Start In Place of Devin Vassell?
- Zach Collins 'Feeling Great' After Shoulder Surgery
- Harrison Barnes Speaks on Young Spurs' Winning Mentality
- Castle Speaks on Spurs' 'Aggressive' Defensive Mindset
- Keldon Johnson Focused on Getting Better, Sticking Around
- Champagnie's Approach to Begin New Season? 'Just Keep Shooting'
- How Can Sandro Mamukelashvili Earn Rotational Minutes?
THE FULL SCHEDULE
The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Oct. 24: Season Opener at Dallas Mavericks (L 120-109)
Oct. 26: Home opener vs. Houston Rockets (W 109-106)
Oct. 28: Regular season vs. Houston Rockets (L 106-101)
Oct. 30: Regular season at Oklahoma City Thunder (L 105-93)
Oct. 31: Regular season at Utah Jazz (W 106-88)
Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
AROUND THE NBA
Catch up on some of the league-wide headlines below:
- MPJ Sends Message to Lakers Player On Instagram
- Trae Young Names NBA's Current Top-5 Shooters
- Tristan Thompson Re-Signs With Cleveland Cavaliers
- Austin Reaves Releases 2nd Signature Shoe
- Dwight Howard To Compete On 'Dancing with the Stars'
Also, be sure to follow along with Spurs On SI's NBA tracker, with more detailed breakdowns of major league news and updates.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“I want to win as many titles as I can. It is one of my biggest goals in life. It’s all I’m dedicating the next I-don’t-know-how-many years in my life to reach it.”- Victor Wembanyama
THIS DAY IN SPURS HISTORY
November 1, 1999: The November issue of Sports Illustrated for Kids had an upside-down Tim Duncan, as if crashing through a net, with the headline: “Slam Duncan!”
THE CLOSER
Check out our homepage for more news and follow us on the platforms below. Thank you for tuning in and enjoy the start of the month.
- X (formerly twitter) – San Antonio Spurs On SI (@SASonSI)
- Facebook: San Antonio Spurs On SI
- YouTube: San Antonio Spurs On SI (@SpursOnSI)
- Subscribe To Our Newsletter Here