Spurs Starter, Sunday, November 19, 2024: Sabonis Comments on What It's Like Guarding Wembanyama
Recently, DJ Siddiqi of sportscasting.com sat down with Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis to talk about the Kings' adjustment to the young season, and during that interview, Sabonis spoke about what it's like to guard Spurs center Victor Wembanyama.
“You have to feel him around the court all of the time,” said Sabonis of Wembanyama in Siddiqi's interview. “His presence is there on defense. You have to look around, he’s so long and always looking to disrupt any kind of shot or pass. You’re always aware of that. Their whole offense, they’re looking to get a quick shot, so you can’t really relax. He’s doing great. He’s being aggressive and taking advantage of his opportunities.”
The Spurs recently bested the Kings on the second leg of a Sacramento back-to-back via a final score of 116-96. San Antonio lost all its matchups against Sacramento last season, and is already off on the better foot as a result.
Wembanyama went down with an apparent leg injury in the team's recent game against the L.A. Lakers in the NBA Cup and was listed as doubtful for today's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder as of last night.
THE NEWS
1. READ: What is the NBA Cup? A Guide for San Antonio Spurs Fans
Last Friday, the NBA Cup returned. Here’s what you need to know.
2. LOOK: Dismal Shooting Sinks San Antonio Spurs Against Dallas Mavericks
Spurs cannot get offense rolling without Victor Wembanyama who was resting a knee contusion.
3. READ: Extra Point: What Would a New Arena Look Like for San Antonio?
With reports surfacing of a planned revitalization of downtown San Antonio, how much would the Spurs benefit from a new home, and what might it look like?
TODAY'S SCHEDULE
- Spurs vs. Thunder, 8:30 p.m. CT | Watch
THE FULL SCHEDULE
The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“You can’t just get your satisfaction out of teaching somebody how to shoot or how to box out on a rebound. That’s not very important in the big picture of things. If you can have both I think you’ve got some satisfaction. It’s one of the motivations. That’s the selfish one I guess, but it’s real.”- Gregg Popovich in "Forces of Character"
THIS DAY IN SPURS HISTORY
November 19th, 1986: He wasn’t with the Spurs yet, but David Robinson was on the cover of the Sports Illustrated college basketball preview with Navy. Of course, the headline was “Top Gun.”
November 19, 1992: Signed Avery Johnson for a second stint with the Spurs and worked his way into the starting lineup.
THE CLOSER
