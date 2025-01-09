Inside The Spurs

Spurs Starter, Thursday, January 9, 2025: Tre Jones Gets a Bucket on His Birthday

Jan 8, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (33) passes the ball during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn
With 11:50 left in the fourth quarter, Tre Jones was on the hunt for a bucket.

The San Antonio Spurs guard, celebrating his 25th birthday, had already dished out five assists on the night, but the one thing missing from his performance was points.

He’d already taken a shot from beyond the arc that rimmed out, and despite his playmaking efforts, his scoring drought continued.

But as the clock ticked down, Jones finally found his moment. On a cut to the basket, he blew by his defender with a quick step, driving toward the basket with determination. The defender had no choice but to foul him, and Jones converted the layup—adding an and-one to his tally.

He let out a brief celebration as he headed to the free-throw line to complete the three-point play.

Though his scoring outburst was brief, it was a much-needed highlight in an otherwise tough night for Jones.

With only 16 minutes of play, his contributions weren’t enough to prevent the Spurs from falling to the Milwaukee Bucks 121-105 on the road.

Still, on a night where the points were hard to come by, at least Jones managed to get one for himself on his birthday.

Today's Schedule

No game scheduled. | Next: @ Los Angeles Lakers. 9:30 p.m. CT.

The Full Schedule

The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:

San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule

Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers

Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies

Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break

Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons

March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers

April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors

On This Date in Spurs History ...

January 9, 1997: Angelo Drossos, the owner of the Spurs from 1973 to 1988, and brought the franchise to San Antonio, died. He was 68.

January 9, 2004: Signed free agent Charlie Ward.

Quote of the Day

"The little Frenchie. The little guy from Argentina (Manu Ginobili) and the swimmer (Tim Duncan) from the islands (Virgin Islands). Who knew? We won four championships together and it was an honor to play with you guys."

Tony Parker

The Closer

