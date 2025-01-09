Spurs Starter, Thursday, January 9, 2025: Tre Jones Gets a Bucket on His Birthday
With 11:50 left in the fourth quarter, Tre Jones was on the hunt for a bucket.
The San Antonio Spurs guard, celebrating his 25th birthday, had already dished out five assists on the night, but the one thing missing from his performance was points.
He’d already taken a shot from beyond the arc that rimmed out, and despite his playmaking efforts, his scoring drought continued.
But as the clock ticked down, Jones finally found his moment. On a cut to the basket, he blew by his defender with a quick step, driving toward the basket with determination. The defender had no choice but to foul him, and Jones converted the layup—adding an and-one to his tally.
He let out a brief celebration as he headed to the free-throw line to complete the three-point play.
Though his scoring outburst was brief, it was a much-needed highlight in an otherwise tough night for Jones.
With only 16 minutes of play, his contributions weren’t enough to prevent the Spurs from falling to the Milwaukee Bucks 121-105 on the road.
Still, on a night where the points were hard to come by, at least Jones managed to get one for himself on his birthday.
Now, onto the headlines.
The News
1. READ: Why the Spurs Lost to the Bucks: 3 Key Stats From Wednesday's Game
The San Antonio Spurs' journey back to NBA contention hits another setback after a tough loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Discover three stats that highlight their struggles.
Check out the full story at the link above.
2. READ: Victor Wembanyama Earns 'Special' Praise from Nikola Jokić
The San Antonio Spurs walked out of Ball Arena with a road win in Game 1 of their two-game bout with the Denver Nuggets, and Victor Wembanyama was a big reason why, which earned him even more praise from Nikola Jokić.
Check out the full story at the link above.
3. READ: Against Jokić, Nuggets, Victor Wembanyama Earned His Praise
Denver Nuggets coach Mike Malone and a score of players spoke very highly of Victor Wembanyama after the 113-110 Spurs win Friday night. Safe to say, it was warranted.
Check out the full story at the link above.
Today's Schedule
No game scheduled. | Next: @ Los Angeles Lakers. 9:30 p.m. CT.
The Full Schedule
The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
On This Date in Spurs History ...
January 9, 1997: Angelo Drossos, the owner of the Spurs from 1973 to 1988, and brought the franchise to San Antonio, died. He was 68.
January 9, 2004: Signed free agent Charlie Ward.
Quote of the Day
"The little Frenchie. The little guy from Argentina (Manu Ginobili) and the swimmer (Tim Duncan) from the islands (Virgin Islands). Who knew? We won four championships together and it was an honor to play with you guys."- Tony Parker
The Closer
Check out our home page for more news and be sure follow us on the platforms below. Thank you for checking in, and enjoy the rest of your day.
- X (formerly twitter) – San Antonio Spurs On SI (@SASonSI)
- Facebook: San Antonio Spurs On SI
- YouTube: San Antonio Spurs On SI (@SpursOnSI)
- Threads: San Antonio Spurs On SI @sanantonioSpursOnSI
- Subscribe To Our Newsletter Here