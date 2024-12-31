Spurs Starter, Tuesday, December 31, 2024: Looking Back at 2 Spurs Squads in 1 Year
The year 2024 proved both difficult and promising for San Antonio Spurs fans. From Victor Wembanyama coming into his own at an All-Star level to the next steps for one of the NBA's most storied franchises, a lot has happened over the last 365 days.
Back in January, fans and media alike pretty much knew what the Spurs were going to be for the remainder of the season, and it wasn't exaclty pretty. Wembanyama went through the same growing pains every rookie does, and came out of the summer break on the better side of them.
Now, as 2024 wraps up and the NBA dives headfirst into the midst of one of the longest seasons in professional sports, a much different Spurs team has emerged — one vying for a spot and momentum in the rough and tumble Western Conference.
No one knows exactly what 2025 may hold for the Spurs, but it seems like things are headed in the right direction when compared to 2024, and that's something the organization can hang its hat on.
Now, on to the headlines:
The News
1. READ: Rebounding Woes Cost Spurs Another Game
The San Antonio Spurs’ rebounding struggles led to a 112-110 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, marking their second loss in the last three games.
Check out the full story at the link above.
2. LOOK: Victor Wembanyama Rises in MVP Rankings After Stellar December
The San Antonio Spurs' center is quickly playing his way into not only the conversation, but serious contention for the award given to the league's best player.
Check out the full story at the link above.
3. READ: Spurs Fall in Power Rankings After Challenging Road Trip
The San Antonio Spurs dropped three spots in the latest power rankings after losing three games last week.
Check out the full story at the link above.
Today's Schedule
LA Clippers vs. Spurs | 6 p.m. CT
The Full Schedule
The San Antonio Spurs played their first game of the year on Oct. 25, kicking off the second season of Victor Wembanyama's young NBA career. Now that it's through, here's a preview of some upcoming dates and times (all in CST) throughout the season to watch for:
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
On This Date in Spurs History ...
December 31, 1971: Brent Barry was born in Hempstead, N.Y.
December 31, 2021: The Las Vegas Aces named San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon as their new head coach
Quote of the Day
“I just hope to make a difference.”- Tim Duncan at age 22
The Closer
