Spurs' Victor Wembanyama Receives 91 Overall Rating in NBA 2K25
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama continues to turn heads — both on the hardwood and in the virtual world.
The 7-foot-4 French phenom, who quickly made a name for himself as one of the most intriguing talents in the NBA, has been awarded a 91 overall rating in NBA 2K25. This rating places him among the elite, ranking as the 18th highest-rated player in the game.
Wembanyama’s virtual avatar is as intimidating as his real-life counterpart. With an 8-foot wingspan and a unique combination of size, skill, and athleticism, he’s a nightmare for opponents to defend against in both worlds.
In NBA 2K25, Wembanyama’s best attribute is his outside scoring, where he boasts an 86 rating. His close shot rating is also an impressive 86, making him a consistent threat near the basket. And if left unguarded on the perimeter, his 78 3-point shot rating means he can drain shots from beyond the arc, adding another layer to his offensive game.
However, it’s not just his scoring that makes Wembanyama stand out. Defensively, he’s a force to be reckoned with. His 99 rating for blocks and 96 rating for interior defense make him one of the toughest defenders in the game, capable of shutting down even the most formidable opponents. His 99 help defense IQ ensures that he’s always in the right place at the right time, anchoring his team’s defense.
Wembanyama’s overall durability is rated at 88, and his stamina at 95, meaning he can be relied upon to perform at a high level throughout the game. His hustle rating of 90 and his defensive consistency of 96 further highlight his ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor.
In addition to his impressive ratings, Wembanyama comes equipped with three gold badges in NBA 2K25, highlighting his versatility and unique skill set. The “Aerial Wizard” badge enhances his ability to finish alley-oops and putbacks, making him a constant threat around the rim. The “High-flying Denier” badge boosts his shot-blocking prowess, allowing him to swat away shots with authority. Meanwhile, the “Rise Up” badge increases his chances of throwing down powerful dunks when he’s in the paint.
Wembanyama’s virtual skills are a reflection of his breakout rookie season, where he averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He earned the 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year Award, a spot on the All-Defensive Team, and led the league in blocks. His real-life performance has translated seamlessly into NBA 2K25, making him one of the most exciting players to watch in the game.
As Wembanyama heads into his second season with the Spurs, both fans and gamers alike are eager to see how he’ll continue to develop. Whether he’s blocking shots in the paint, knocking down 3s, or finishing emphatic dunks, one thing is clear: Victor Wembanyama is a cheat code.