Victor Wembanyama Shakes Off Early Season Rust in Spurs' Win
Victor Wembanyama looked right at home in San Antonio’s thrilling 109-106 win over the Houston Rockets, shaking off any early-season rust with an impressive 29-point performance.
Shooting a sharp 10-of-17 from the field and adding seven rebounds and three blocks, Wembanyama was everywhere the Spurs needed him to be. He showed his range, knocking down two of his five three-point attempts and went 7-of-8 from the line, making sure to cash in on nearly every chance.
The home crowd couldn’t get enough, chanting “MVP” as Wembanyama delivered one big play after another, from driving the offense to blocking key shots down the stretch.
His energy helped the Spurs build a solid lead, even going up by 22 points before the Rockets tried to claw their way back with a huge fourth quarter.
Houston’s strategy to slow down San Antonio focused heavily on Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. as defensive anchors.
READ MORE: Nail-Biter in San Antonio as Spurs Top Rockets 109-106
The Rockets counted on Sengun’s physical presence and Smith’s versatility to disrupt the Spurs’ inside-out game plan, but San Antonio’s movement and Wembanyama’s versatility ultimately unraveled Houston’s approach.
The Rockets positioned Sengun in the post to contest Wembanyama’s interior play, betting on his strength and size to force tougher shots.
Sengun’s role was to hedge and occasionally double Wembanyama off screens, but Wembanyama’s quick step-backs and mid-range touch allowed him to create separation consistently.
Sengun struggled to adjust to Wembanyama’s length and shooting range, making it difficult to fully contest shots without fouling or conceding open looks.
The Spurs exploited transition mismatches whenever possible. Wembanyama ran the floor well, and with San Antonio’s quick ball advancement, Houston often had to scramble to match up defensively.
Sengun and Smith frequently got caught on mismatched switches in transition, allowing Wembanyama to isolate against smaller defenders or find open teammates on the perimeter.
If this is just the beginning in year two for Wemby, the rest of the NBA has a lot to worry about. With Wembanyama leading a talented young core, the Spurs may not just be rebuilding—they might be ready to compete sooner than expected.
San Antonio Spurs On Sports Illustrated
Notebook: Spurs Torched by 3-Point Shooting, But Find Silver Linings
It Takes A Castle: Stephon Castle's On-Court Impact Begins Off It
Julian Champagnie's Approach to Begin New Season? 'Just Keep Shooting'