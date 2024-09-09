Why Victor Wembanyama Should Be the Defensive Player of the Year Favorite in 2024
Victor Wembanyama is already rewriting the script for what a defensive powerhouse looks like in the NBA, and he’s only getting started.
After an astonishing rookie season with the San Antonio Spurs, Wembanyama's numbers, defensive presence, and impact on the game point to him being a frontrunner for the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year. Here’s why.
Ridiculous Defensive Impact
Wembanyama’s rookie season was nothing short of historic. With averages of 3.6 blocks and 1.2 steals per game, he was a nightmare for opposing offenses. His unique combination of height, wingspan, and timing made him an immediate disruptor. But the real measure of his impact goes beyond the box score.
The Spurs' defense was markedly better with him on the court, boasting a top-three defense during his minutes. His presence alone changed the way teams approached their offensive sets. In fact, when Wembanyama was on the floor, opponents scored 8.2 fewer points per 100 possessions. That’s a staggering impact that few, if any, players in recent history can match.
For comparison, some of the NBA's best defenders didn't come close to that level of defensive efficiency:
- Jaren Jackson Jr. (2023 DPOY): 4.9 fewer points per 100 possessions
- Bam Adebayo (2022): 4.2 fewer points
- Rudy Gobert (2018 DPOY season): 6.8 fewer points
- Draymond Green (2017 DPOY): 5.2 fewer points
Wemby’s ability to warp the floor defensively, forcing elite scorers to pass up shots or change their approach entirely, is a trait that sets him apart. His influence on the game is reminiscent of Stephen Curry's offensive gravity — Wembanyama is the defensive version of that rare phenomenon.
Beyond the Blocks and Steals
READ: Victor Wembanyama is in a League of His Own in 2024
Wembanyama’s defensive prowess isn't just about individual stats. His ability to alter shots, disrupt passing lanes, and control the paint makes him a defensive unicorn. While 3.6 blocks per game is impressive, it's the number of shots he alters that truly makes him special. Opponents often think twice about driving to the rim or pulling up for a jumper when he is lurking nearby.
Throughout the 2023-24 season, Wembanyama also ranked among the league’s elite in defensive categories outside of blocks:
- Top-10 in deflections with 205
- Defensive rebounds per game (8.4)
- Defensive rebound percentage (27.3%)
- Total defensive rebounds (594)
His ability to clean up the glass and start fast breaks with his rebounding is another key asset that feeds into his overall impact on the game.
A Rookie Season for the Ages
READ: Wembanyama Has An NBA Title, Just Not the One You're Thinking Of
Wembanyama's rookie season was nothing short of historic. He became the first rookie in NBA history to be named to the Kia NBA All-Defensive First Team, an accolade awarded since the 1968-69 season. Additionally, he became the first player ever to achieve a remarkable stat line of at least 1,500 points, 250 blocks, and 100 3-pointers in a single season.
His 2023-24 numbers — 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 3.6 blocks per game — solidified him as the unanimous choice for Rookie of the Year. Wembanyama also earned All-Star honors and a spot on the All-Rookie team.
Defensive Player of the Year on the Horizon?
Given his incredible start, it’s no surprise that Wembanyama is already a favorite for the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2024. Oddsmakers across the board have listed him as the early frontrunner, with odds hovering around -200 to -160. His ability to completely alter the defensive landscape for the Spurs puts him in a class of his own.
Looking ahead to his sophomore season, Wembanyama is primed for even greater success. With more experience under his belt, he’s likely to improve both his efficiency and overall game. His 32.5% shooting from beyond the arc showed promise, and as his jump shot continues to improve, he’ll become an even bigger threat on offense. But it’s his defense that will set him apart. If Wembanyama maintains or builds upon his already extraordinary defensive stats, it’s hard to imagine anyone else taking home the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2024, especially after finishing runner-up to fellow Frenchman Rudy Gobert last season.
Wembanyama is a generational talent—one who warps the game with his mere presence. As he continues to develop, both the Spurs and the league will have to adjust to his defensive dominance.
In 2024, don’t be surprised if he adds some more hardware to his rapidly growing resume.