Are Suns Serious Title Contenders?
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are gearing towards what will almost certainly be the most consequential season in franchise history after three preceding seasons that carried similar feelings going into training camp.
This summer was truly the first time since the 2020 bubble where the franchise has been largely written off by the national media and fans alike.
That doesn't necessarily mean the offseason was seen as a complete failure - as they have removed quality marks from pundits, such as here.
The lack of bullish feelings towards Phoenix have much more to do with the perception that other teams have improved and have better constructed rosters - while the Suns are seen as being stuck in neutral.
This is evidenced by landing anywhere from 10-14 in most preseason power rankings from reputable publications, along with facing fairly long odds in many betting markets.
The general perception around the Suns is fair - they were just absolutely humiliated against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The roster did improve, but the degree to which the improvement will show is to be determined.
The belief is that it is only down from here for Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, while the positive Devin Booker discourse has cooled significantly.
Are the Suns true title contenders coming into the season with as many question marks as clear positives?
It's probably too early to label them in the "inner circle" of contenders (presumably for the Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Dallas Mavericks), but it is entirely possible that this team could have the upward mobility to at least get within striking distance of the upper echelon.
It truly comes down to three simple factors: if the big three can take the next step together as a unit, if coach Mike Budenholzer can continue to run a consistent regular season program, and if Tyus Jones/Monte Morris are the stabilizers that they have been advertised to be in that conversation.
If those are fulfilled, it could be within the realm of possibilities that the squad could take a Minnesota Timberwolves-style jump in year two of this experiment - even in what could figure to be a historically treacherous Western Conference.
As for Durant and Booker - they can be seen in action for the U.S. Men's National squad tomorrow at noon AZ time.