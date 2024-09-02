Bradley Beal Can Be Suns X-Factor
PHOENIX -- Bradley Beal is entering season two as a member of the Phoenix Suns - and he has a chance to prove more compared to anyone else on the squad - even Kevin Durant.
Beal has widely been considered to be among the top candidates for "worst" contract in the NBA ever since a 4-year maximum contract that he signed, which happened to include a no-trade clause.
The 2-guard had a rough first season in the Valley that backed up many preconceived notions, as he dipped below 20 PPG for the first time since the 2015-16 season and fell flat in the postseason - but that's without accounting for context.
Beal suffered typically "freak" injuries at unceremonious times - he was never truly able to build solid continuity with the core. He also sacrificed more than anyone else on the team - as was backed up by multiple teammates and coaches.
Despite this, he enjoyed one of his most efficient seasons along with continuing to grade out very well as a playmaker.
The 2023-24 season was largely one to forget - and Beal's days as a maximum-level player could be behind him - but the evidence points to the combo guard being the X-factor for the franchise this upcoming season.
He has proven to be capable of playing multiple roles on offense, buying in on defense, and being one of the few players that frequently pressured the rim last season.
Now is the time to build off of that foundation, to buy into Mike Budenholzer's offensive system, and continue to make the necessary sacrifices for the good of the team.