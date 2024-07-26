Checklist: What Suns' Stars Need to Do Before Season
PHOENIX -- The official opening of the Phoenix Suns' 2024-25 season is just mere weeks away. The closing of the Olympics in mid-August will lead directly into an approximately six-week "silent period" prior to the opening of training camp in late September.
With that comes the official ushering of year 2 of the Suns' big three experiment. While one could argue the roster was overall improved along the margins, the prospects of bringing a title to Phoenix will continue to hinge on the trio of stars moving forward.
One thing each star needs to focus on going into the regular season:
Kevin Durant: Stay Healthy
This one is simple.
Between the current scare of Durant's mild calf strain and past injury woes, he should and very likely will put strong consideration into that when deciding whether to suit up for Olympic play or not.
The truth is clear - Durant's history as a three-time gold medalist and already being the top scorer in USA Basketball history are etched in stone. His accomplishments on the world stage are held to a higher regard from the community at large than his NBA career.
Durant's legacy as a basketball player could be solidified beyond the shadow of a doubt with bringing Phoenix its first ever NBA title. The Suns need him to be available to make this a possible reality.
Fans should trust Durant's judgement, but there is clearly a collective holding of breath at the moment as well.
Devin Booker: Continue to Play Different Roles
Booker has been phenomenal in the Olympics thus far.
He hasn't put up gaudy numbers like he does in NBA play, but the beauty behind that is he simply doesn't have to.
On a team full of superstars, he has taken great pride in being the "glue guy" - something that many superstars either wouldn't or won't have the humility to do on a consistent basis.
Booker's sacrifice has lead to a team-best plus/minus mark in the five exhibition games, a wildly impressed Steve Kerr, and renewed hope that the superstar G can once again get on the path of constant improvement.
His defense has been tenacious, he has been a perfect connector, and most importantly clearly has much joy with the chance to get a second Gold at the dawn of his prime.
Suns fans should feel encouraged that this version of Booker is here to stay - that his defense will be better under Mike Budenholzer, that he can continue to do anything asked of him, and that he ultimately ticks up his three-point volume in a remade offense.
Bradley Beal: Stay the Course
Beal had a largely uneven first season in Phoenix - whether it was built around untimely injuries, an inconsistent role, or anything in between.
Despite that, he had several vintage showings and graded out very well as a playmaker according to metrics. There is still hope that prime Beal is still prevalent and he can elevate the Suns' ceiling in an offensive system that could be more conductive to his success.
Beal will still likely have to sacrifice more than his star counterparts, but he proved to be a quality all around player on offense (perhaps not worth a max deal, but quality nonetheless).
The 31-year-old combo guard has a big season ahead of him, and if he remains healthy and productive, the ceiling of this team will instantly raise with better talent surrounding him.