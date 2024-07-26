Inside The Suns

Checklist: What Suns' Stars Need to Do Before Season

The Suns' stars can shine bright in 2024-25.

Kevin Hicks

Jan 22, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) and Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts during the second half of the game against the Chicago Bulls at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 22, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) and Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts during the second half of the game against the Chicago Bulls at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

PHOENIX -- The official opening of the Phoenix Suns' 2024-25 season is just mere weeks away. The closing of the Olympics in mid-August will lead directly into an approximately six-week "silent period" prior to the opening of training camp in late September.

With that comes the official ushering of year 2 of the Suns' big three experiment. While one could argue the roster was overall improved along the margins, the prospects of bringing a title to Phoenix will continue to hinge on the trio of stars moving forward.

One thing each star needs to focus on going into the regular season:

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Duran
Apr 26, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant: Stay Healthy

This one is simple.

Between the current scare of Durant's mild calf strain and past injury woes, he should and very likely will put strong consideration into that when deciding whether to suit up for Olympic play or not.

The truth is clear - Durant's history as a three-time gold medalist and already being the top scorer in USA Basketball history are etched in stone. His accomplishments on the world stage are held to a higher regard from the community at large than his NBA career.

Durant's legacy as a basketball player could be solidified beyond the shadow of a doubt with bringing Phoenix its first ever NBA title. The Suns need him to be available to make this a possible reality.

Fans should trust Durant's judgement, but there is clearly a collective holding of breath at the moment as well.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booke
Apr 20, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half during game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports / Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Devin Booker: Continue to Play Different Roles

Booker has been phenomenal in the Olympics thus far.

He hasn't put up gaudy numbers like he does in NBA play, but the beauty behind that is he simply doesn't have to.

On a team full of superstars, he has taken great pride in being the "glue guy" - something that many superstars either wouldn't or won't have the humility to do on a consistent basis.

Booker's sacrifice has lead to a team-best plus/minus mark in the five exhibition games, a wildly impressed Steve Kerr, and renewed hope that the superstar G can once again get on the path of constant improvement.

His defense has been tenacious, he has been a perfect connector, and most importantly clearly has much joy with the chance to get a second Gold at the dawn of his prime.

Suns fans should feel encouraged that this version of Booker is here to stay - that his defense will be better under Mike Budenholzer, that he can continue to do anything asked of him, and that he ultimately ticks up his three-point volume in a remade offense.

Bradley Bea
Apr 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) dribbles against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Bradley Beal: Stay the Course

Beal had a largely uneven first season in Phoenix - whether it was built around untimely injuries, an inconsistent role, or anything in between.

Despite that, he had several vintage showings and graded out very well as a playmaker according to metrics. There is still hope that prime Beal is still prevalent and he can elevate the Suns' ceiling in an offensive system that could be more conductive to his success.

Beal will still likely have to sacrifice more than his star counterparts, but he proved to be a quality all around player on offense (perhaps not worth a max deal, but quality nonetheless).

The 31-year-old combo guard has a big season ahead of him, and if he remains healthy and productive, the ceiling of this team will instantly raise with better talent surrounding him.

Published
Kevin Hicks

KEVIN HICKS

Home/Analysis