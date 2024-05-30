Could LeBron James to Suns Become Reality?
The Phoenix Suns will have limited, but clear paths towards improving title odds going into the 2024-25 season.
Year 2 under the Suns' big three umbrella hopes to yield a better result than this previous campaign - especially under the tutelage of new head coach Mike Budenholzer.
It's still abundantly clear that other roster changes need to be made despite the potentially more upbeat outlook.
Enter LeBron James.
Arguably the greatest player in NBA history, James has been placed in some heavy rumors over the last several days following the report that his son Bronny would be working out for the Suns in the coming weeks ahead of the draft in late June.
Could the possibility that Phoenix takes James with the 22nd pick lead to bringing LeBron to Phoenix in what would form one of the most electric star cores in the history of sports?
The short answer is: unlikely, but never say never.
James would likely need to take a minimum contract, which would be a $50 million dollar pay cut to abandon the Lakers.
But taking money out of the equation (James is already reportedly a billionaire) makes the possibility quite palpable.
There have been few father-son duos in the history of sports at large - and that would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that the elder James has alluded to being his biggest goal on several occasions in the past.
It also could present the best opportunity to win another NBA championship in the twilight of his career - as it has been reported by Shams Charania that he will aim to only play one or two more seasons before retiring.
The short flight from Phoenix to Los Angeles would be abrupt as well, much akin to the arrangement former Suns PG Chris Paul had.
The pros to joining Phoenix are too enticing to ignore, and while James will likely remain in Los Angeles, it is worth exploring every avenue to upgrade a roster in need of it going into next season.