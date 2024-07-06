Does Jae Crowder, Suns Reunion Make Sense?
PHOENIX -- The climax of the Phoenix Suns' offseason is winding down - although much has been made about what the franchise will do with the final open roster spot it holds.
Enter former Suns forward Jae Crowder.
While Josh Okogie and Kyle Lowry appear to be the leaders to be that final addition, don't count out Crowder.
The former starting PF for Phoenix from 2020-23 was instrumental in the NBA Finals appearance in 2021 and the league-best 64 win regular season in 2022 prior to having a falling out with former HC Monty Williams.
Is reconciliation actually possible?
As crazy as it sounds, it actually makes sense on paper - and Crowder has hinted about being open to it on social media.
Crowder has - at least to common knowledge - a strong working relationship with franchise player Devin Booker, played for freshly minted head coach Mike Budenholzer over the second half of the 2022-23 season, and could have a stronger opportunity to compete for a larger role - as the Milwaukee Bucks appear to be stressing a youth movement at the moment.
Crowder is soon to turn 34, so he wouldn't do many favors for the Suns' long-term plans, but the familiarity with Booker, along with having shot nearly 37% from three-point range with the franchise in his 127 regular season appearances make it an option worth exploring.
Adding Crowder to the mix in a rotation that features Kevin Durant, Ryan Dunn, Royce O'Neale, and more would give the Suns one of the most interesting wing groups in the league - and would round out a much-improved roster compared to the one that was assembled last July.