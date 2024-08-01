Does Team USA's Best Lineup Feature Suns Stars?
PHOENIX -- Has Team USA found their "death lineup" yet? Better that, does that supposed lineup feature any members of the Phoenix Suns?
According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, both questions are a resounding yes, but likely will be disappointing for Suns fans that were expecting both Kevin Durant and Devin Booker to be linked to the best lineup.
Amick proposed that the Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Anthony Edwards, Kevin Durant, and Bam Adabayo lineup is the ideal one to roll out in high leverage situations, forgoing the option to roll with the one that has widely been described as the most dynamic (Steph Curry, Devin Booker, Durant, LeBron James, Anthony Davis).
The main argument for the above lineup being the optimal one to roll out in big moments was largely based on what they bring on the defensive side of the ball, and the entire excerpt can be read below.
"Before we get into all the details and the numbers — and they were quite remarkable — just look at those names and think about what it must feel like to be an opposing player who is trying to put the ball in the basket against that group of elite defensive talents. Demoralizing. Terrifying. Exhausting. And by the way, that group of five players also accounted for 60 of Team USA’s 66 bench points."
While Holiday/White remain a pair of dynamic shooters and defenders, they don't pack the scoring punch that a Curry/Booker duo can, for example. They should absolutely have roles on the squad - but being fixtures in the best lineup is somewhat questionable despite the fantastic showing yesterday against South Sudan.
Edwards and Durant clearly have some strong chemistry on-court - so this part really isn't too controversial outside of deciding to omit James from the group - who has arguably been the best player for the team even at 39.
Adebayo has shockingly staked a claim as the best big man on team USA so far, clearly outplaying Joel Embiid throughout the last three weeks and having a stronger showing than Davis yesterday. However, Davis brings more size to the table in particular matchups - specifically France if the two teams were to meet.
The most questionable part of this is the failure to acknowledge Booker outside of him being the only starter with a plus/minus on the positive side yesterday.
Virtually anyone watching the Americans play can see that Booker is the evident "glue" that has been holding the squad together.
A superstar that averages upwards of 27 PPG at the NBA level would likely be hard pressed to sacrifice for the greater good of a team, especially in a competition on the world stage such as the Olympics, but that is exactly what Booker is doing.
Various media members covering the games - from NBA legend Dwyane Wade to South Carolina WBB coach Dawn Staley have recognized the sacrifices he has made while still believing he is the unsung hero of one of the more talented teams we've seen in recent years.
“Devin Booker plays both sides of the ball, can score a whole lot of basketball points and can also defend. He’s like the quiet assassin of that group!”- Staley on Booker's impact on team USA
Booker has defended very well for the most part, while being an efficient stationary shooter and one of the better facilitators on a team full of great playmakers.
He has certainly made a case for being both the third-best and most valuable player on the 2024 Paris squad - and he will continue to receive ample opportunity to back that up.
The verdict here? That could be the best DEFENSIVE lineup, but the Curry-Booker-Durant-James-Davis lineup is truly the one that can take over games in an instant.