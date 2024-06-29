Evaluating New Suns Rookies

Inside The Suns

The Phoenix Suns came away with five players that could bridge the timeline between now and the future.

Kevin Hicks

May 17, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns General Manager James Jones speaks during a press conference to announce Mike Budenholzer as head coach. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
The 2024 NBA draft is now complete - and if you ask most experts, the Phoenix Suns improved over the last two days through the draft, even while being strapped of controllable picks.

The Suns were able to get two prospects through the draft, sign one to a two-way deal, and two others to exhibit 10 deals.

"An Exhibit 10 is a one-year, minimum-salary NBA contract—essentially a tryout deal. Teams have until the start of the regular season to determine whether to convert such a contract into a two-way contract with a player."

Below is a breakdown of every prospect that Phoenix has decided to bring in for - at the very least - an essential tryout throughout the preseason.

Ryan Dunn (First-Round Pick)

Ryan Dunn was one of four new rookies the Phoenix Suns brought to the roster.
Jun 26, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Ryan Dunn shakes with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected in the first round by the Denver Nuggets in the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The crown jewel of the draft class.

The Suns were extremely high on Dunn - and got their guy at pick 28 while acquiring extra draft capital for future moves as well.

Dunn is likely to instantly be a fixture in the rotation, even without much polish on the offensive side of the ball.

The Virginia project even has the potential to start - if the coaching staff has the flexibility he brings to the table at the front of their minds.

Dunn brings instant POA defensive ability to the roster and should be a day one contributor for this basketball team.

Oso Ighodaro (Second-Round Pick)

Oso Ighodaro will likely see backup minutes for the Phoenix Suns.
Mar 24, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles forward Oso Ighodaro (13) dunks against the Colorado Buffaloes during the first half at Gainbridge FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Ighodaro is a prospect the Suns had much interest in - evidenced by the 16-spot trade up in the second round.

The Arizona native is one of the highest IQ players in the draft regardless of position - and could pose as a more athletic alternative to Nurkic.

Ighodaro may not be a consistent backup option right away, but the Suns still have the potential to sign a vet minimum big man such as Goga Bitadze to compensate for any potential extra time the rook may need.

Jalen Bridges (Two-Way Contract)

Jalen Bridges will have opportunity to impress the Phoenix Suns during Summer League play.
Mar 24, 2024; Memphis, TN, USA; Baylor Bears forward Jalen Bridges (11) reacts in the second half against the Clemson Tigers in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Bridges might be the biggest steal the Suns got in this process.

Widely considered a prospect that would be drafted, Bridges fell to the undrafted ranks and was able to secure a two-way deal with Phoenix - a place where he has a legitimate chance of sticking on with.

Bridges, along with Dunn, signal a change in the Suns' philosophies - a shift towards prioritizing younger, more athletic wings that can be more versatile on defense.

Bridges does a bit of everything well but nothing exceptionally great, but it was undeniably a steal to get a good look at him between G League and NBA play.

Tyrese Samuel (Exhibit 10 Deal)

Tyrese Samuel was a late bloomer at Florida but could surprise early for the Suns
Mar 22, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida Gators forward Tyrese Samuel (4) shoots against Colorado Buffaloes forward Tristan da Silva (23) in the second half in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Gainbridge FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports / Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Samuel was something of a late bloomer, not truly coming into form in college until year four at Seton Hall and truly breaking out in his final season of college at Florida.

Samuel is a great athlete and rim runner - much like Ighodaro, but is lacking even more of a jump shot.

He still remains a valid choice to represent the Suns in Summer League play and getting a shot to earn a two-way contract through the deal.

Boo Buie (Exhibit 10 Deal)

Boo Buie left quite the legacy at Northwestern.
Mar 24, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) shoots the ball against the Connecticut Huskies in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports / Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Buie - who starred for five seasons at Northwestern - put together a legendary career in possibly the best conference historically speaking.

Buie scored 2,187 points in his career, including shooting 43.4% from three-point range as a fifth-year senior in 2023-24.

Buie is older for a rookie at 24 years old, but has a real path forward to developing into a future rotational piece in the league.

He isn't a standout athlete, or a phenomenal defender, but his shot-making, shiftiness, and ability to play a number of roles on offense make him a prospect well worth taking a flyer on.

