Evaluating New Suns Rookies
The 2024 NBA draft is now complete - and if you ask most experts, the Phoenix Suns improved over the last two days through the draft, even while being strapped of controllable picks.
The Suns were able to get two prospects through the draft, sign one to a two-way deal, and two others to exhibit 10 deals.
"An Exhibit 10 is a one-year, minimum-salary NBA contract—essentially a tryout deal. Teams have until the start of the regular season to determine whether to convert such a contract into a two-way contract with a player."- CBS News Chicago
Below is a breakdown of every prospect that Phoenix has decided to bring in for - at the very least - an essential tryout throughout the preseason.
Ryan Dunn (First-Round Pick)
The crown jewel of the draft class.
The Suns were extremely high on Dunn - and got their guy at pick 28 while acquiring extra draft capital for future moves as well.
Dunn is likely to instantly be a fixture in the rotation, even without much polish on the offensive side of the ball.
The Virginia project even has the potential to start - if the coaching staff has the flexibility he brings to the table at the front of their minds.
Dunn brings instant POA defensive ability to the roster and should be a day one contributor for this basketball team.
Oso Ighodaro (Second-Round Pick)
Ighodaro is a prospect the Suns had much interest in - evidenced by the 16-spot trade up in the second round.
The Arizona native is one of the highest IQ players in the draft regardless of position - and could pose as a more athletic alternative to Nurkic.
Ighodaro may not be a consistent backup option right away, but the Suns still have the potential to sign a vet minimum big man such as Goga Bitadze to compensate for any potential extra time the rook may need.
Jalen Bridges (Two-Way Contract)
Bridges might be the biggest steal the Suns got in this process.
Widely considered a prospect that would be drafted, Bridges fell to the undrafted ranks and was able to secure a two-way deal with Phoenix - a place where he has a legitimate chance of sticking on with.
Bridges, along with Dunn, signal a change in the Suns' philosophies - a shift towards prioritizing younger, more athletic wings that can be more versatile on defense.
Bridges does a bit of everything well but nothing exceptionally great, but it was undeniably a steal to get a good look at him between G League and NBA play.
Tyrese Samuel (Exhibit 10 Deal)
Samuel was something of a late bloomer, not truly coming into form in college until year four at Seton Hall and truly breaking out in his final season of college at Florida.
Samuel is a great athlete and rim runner - much like Ighodaro, but is lacking even more of a jump shot.
He still remains a valid choice to represent the Suns in Summer League play and getting a shot to earn a two-way contract through the deal.
Boo Buie (Exhibit 10 Deal)
Buie - who starred for five seasons at Northwestern - put together a legendary career in possibly the best conference historically speaking.
Buie scored 2,187 points in his career, including shooting 43.4% from three-point range as a fifth-year senior in 2023-24.
Buie is older for a rookie at 24 years old, but has a real path forward to developing into a future rotational piece in the league.
He isn't a standout athlete, or a phenomenal defender, but his shot-making, shiftiness, and ability to play a number of roles on offense make him a prospect well worth taking a flyer on.