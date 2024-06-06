Evaluating Rumored Suns Draft Targets
The 2024 NBA draft looms large, as the first round is set to be held three weeks from today - and the Phoenix Suns have a huge decision to make surrounding the number 22 pick they own.
The reports surrounding what the Suns may do with the pick have been mixed, which likely signifies that all options are on the table - and the fact that the franchise is currently bringing in numerous prospects for pre-draft workouts are evidence of that sentiment.
While numerous players have been linked to Phoenix by mock draft, rumor, or reports of an official workout that has been planned out, there are five players that seemingly have been matched up with the Suns - Marquette's Tyler Kolek, Indiana's Kel'el Ware, Baylor's Yves Missi, USC's Bronny James, and Dayton's DaRon Holmes.
General manager James Jones and governor Mat Ishbia should ultimately go with the best player available if the pick is to be retained, but it's also an absolute necessity to be very detailed in the strengths and weaknesses of these prospects when in the context of this current roster.
Tyler Kolek, PG, Marquette
Strengths:
- Strong shooter (40% from three-point range, 87% on free throws in 2023-24)
- High IQ
- Great distributor
- Sneaky good handle and ability to get to the rim
Weaknesses:
- Underwhelming physical measurements
- Potential liability on defense
- Not very laterally quick
Kolek feels like the quintessential James Jones type of player. He could step in on day one and be a stabilizing force off of the bench.
Kel'el Ware, C, Indiana
Strengths:
- Great athlete
- Consistent jump shot
- Quality shot blocker
- Awesome play-finisher
Weaknesses:
- Not a great screener
- Not extremely strong in the post
- Unrefined post game
Ware is an ideal fit on the Suns on both ends of the floor, and still possesses a high-end ceiling. The Suns should be crossing fingers that he doesn't get scooped up in the late lottery.
Yves Missi, C, Baylor
Strengths:
- Might have highest upside of any player here
- 37-inch vertical jump
- Strong instincts on defense
- High motor
Weaknesses:
- Lacks polish on offense
- Not too in line with defensive assignments, can get out of position easily
- Lacks jump shot
Missi might be the biggest boom-or-bust player here, but he could certainly thrive in a situation such as Phoenix with some guidance.
Bronny James, PG, USC
Strengths:
- Upside
- Strong ball handler
- Quality mechanics on jumper - transition to NBA line could be seamless
Weaknesses:
- Below average physical measurements
- Shot mechanics didn't translate in college (27% from three-point range)
- Seen as more of a combo guard
- Unable to break down defenses off the dribble with consistency
Bronny could become a quality player over time, but it would take much commitment and patience to actually see it through.
DaRon Holmes, PF/C, Dayton
Strengths:
- Upside as stretch big
- Fearless attacker
- Quality finisher
Weaknesses:
- Career 67% free-throw shooter
- Has a tendency to play stiff, appears less athletic than he is
- Struggled from three-point range prior to last season
Holmes reportedly has a promise from a team in the 20's - and it almost certainly could be the Suns. Holmes would be a quality fit if that is the case.
Verdict: Suns Should Take Ware if Available
All of these options are quite enticing, but Ware ultimately feels like the prospect that would check the most boxes in the end.