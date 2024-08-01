Grading David Roddy Trade for Suns
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns notably completed a transaction that seemed insignificant at the time, but has ended up looming large for the 2024-25 campaign.
David Roddy was moved to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for E.J. Liddell, who could have figured to be a promising player moving forward.
Ultimately, that wasn't what was in mind - it appears as if Liddell will be waived from the roster in the near future.
The ultimate goal for the Suns? Put all the chips in the middle of the table and convince one of the best remaining free agents on the market in Tyus Jones to sign for the veteran minimum.
The plan worked - and the Suns managed to shed money off their luxury tax bill in the process.
Make no mistake, Roddy is a prospect worth keeping an eye on, but it just didn't make sense financially or from a team-building perspective to keep him on the roster this upcoming season - the Suns already are full of similar wings in Josh Okogie, Ryan Dunn, and Nassir Little.
If owner Mat Ishbia has shown anything in his time as the steward of the Suns, it is that he is ahead of the curve when it comes to operating under the second apron - and he's certainly willing to get creative to build an optimized roster around his $150 million-plus big three.
The Suns now have a duo of battle-tested floor generals that do not turn the ball over and can be stabilizers at any point in games, particularly the fourth quarter - in which flat performances cost the Suns many times in last season.
The Roddy move made Jones a possibility - that is all it comes down to. For that, the Suns will receive an 'A' for a simply transactional one-for-one deal.