Rockets Draft Fate Could Impact Trade With Suns
PHOENIX -- The worst-case scenario that could have happened to the Phoenix Suns in Monday's draft lottery did not materialize.
The Houston Rockets - trying to channel energy from their 1984 number one overall pick Hakeem Olajuwon - ended up with the pick slot that they initially had the best odds to land - number 10 overall.
With that, Houston will not necessarily have the luxury to sit and take a prospect that can instantly boost a roster that is on the brink of contending.
That begs the question - could Rafael Stone and the rest of Houston's front office be willing to dangle the aforementioned pick in potential trade conversations involving Kevin Durant?
Every indication has pointed to Durant's interest in teaming up with Houston's youthful core and head coach Ime Udoka, who he shares a well-documented close relationship with.
The front office could ultimately feel better about parting with the 2025 pick in specific instead of the 2027 or 2029 varieties - Phoenix is very likely going to have to relent in one manner or another, but Houston clearly needs a high-end superstar talent to feel good about taking the next step - and Durant fits the mold quite well despite his age/contract status.
At the end of the day, the Suns must find the deal that is best for themselves, and Houston is very likely the franchise that provides that - given the Rockets eventually show genuine interest.
While a possible trade is still weeks away, it remains a conversation that is necessary to have until the time comes.