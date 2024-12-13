How Would Jimmy Butler Fit With Suns?
PHOENIX -- The rumors surrounding Miami Heat F Jimmy Butler and a potential trade to the Phoenix Suns has set the NBA world ablaze over the last few days, as a move of that magnitude could flip the power scale for the rest of the season.
While it isn't entirely likely for a move to actually materialize, the conversation has to shift towards why it would be a strong fit - simply due to the possibility of a trade.
Butler's fit in Phoenix would be clear - a high-energy, low-usage two-way threat that can impact the game in a multitude of ways. Butler gets to the rim at a high rate, gets to the free-throw line frequently, and remains one of the most well-rounded players in basketball despite not being a high volume three-point shooter.
He would be a more natural fit in Mike Budenholzer's system compared to Bradley Beal as well. While Beal has done an admirable job in terms of sacrificing for the good of the team along with giving much effort on the defensive side of the ball, it just feels improbable that he and Devin Booker will ever become a strong fit alongside each other on offense.
Butler instantly becomes an ideal alternative there - the all-NBA forward can slot into a variety of positions on the court while bringing a physical edge that Beal simply cannot. He is a strong table-setter for a forward, as evidenced by an assist percentage of 23.6% so far this season. All of this on top of the ability to get to the hoop, and in turn, the free-throw line as well adds an incredible layer of reliability to some spots of the squad that are perceived to be weaknesses.
At the end of the day, a trade may not end up crossing the finish line. Despite that, it is quite easy to see what could make a union between Butler and the Suns one that is scintillating for fans over the coming weeks.
The trade deadline is set for February 6.