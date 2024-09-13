How Olympics Can Propel Suns' Star Duo
PHOENIX -- The NBA world - and the Phoenix Suns in particular - are gearing towards the opening of training camp in the next two weeks (Suns Media Day is set for September 30).
It seems as if the performance of the Suns' superstar duo in Kevin Durant and Devin Booker has shifted some minds going into the season - even that of top ESPN analyst Tim Legler.
Legler lamented about the outlook of the Suns this season during a segment of "NBA Today" - where he expressed that the Team USA Olympic run - headlined by the duo of Phoenix's franchise stars - could serve the Suns well in the 2024-25 season.
He began by briefly praising Kevin Durant for his role off of the bench before heaping positive words on his superstar teammate.
"But Devin Booker, I think now the way he is now viewed, Booker has put up huge numbers in Phoenix, they had a very disappointing year last year/regular season. And obviously getting swept in the postseason and making a coaching change, it couldn't have gone much worse. Devin Booker plays a role on this team where he gets so much credit internally - from the coaching staff, from his teammates - about being the unsung MVP (of Team USA) - to quote Steve Kerr," said Legler.
"That's gotta make Devin Booker feel really good in terms of how he's viewed as a winner.
"Kevin Durant was great. They come in - they're gonna get more than 41 games together this year with Bradley Beal. I love some of the new pieces they've added. I think Phoenix has the most to grab from a team standpoint of those star players that played on the Olympic team."
Booker and Durant starred on Team USA - both played key roles at key times en route to gifting America a fifth consecutive gold medal.
The stars furthered the chemistry that has been built between them over the last year and a half, while Booker has proven that he can be among the most versatile players in the NBA from the perspective of doing anything necessary to win.
The Suns made wholesale changes to the coaching staff - only retaining David Fizdale from the last staff - and made subtle, yet marked changes to the roster in hopes that the new signings/draft picks can better fit the core of the roster.
Booker and Durant remain two top-10 level talents in the league, so the team will likely only go as far as they take them - but the newfound roster construction could be better suited to weather storms in regular season play.
Legler is widely viewed as one of the most intelligent analysts in the basketball world, so his bullish nature on the upcoming fortunes of the franchise could very well be rewarded in the near future.