How Suns Can Revive Season in Next Two Games
PHOENIX -- Two more games await the Phoenix Suns before the much-needed All-Star break that will take the team out of action for over a week.
The Suns are perhaps the biggest disappointment in the NBA once again this season - as the 26-26 record means that they must finish 23-7 to reach the 49 win mark that they did last season.
The longer the season drags on, the more improbable this feat feels, as Phoenix has the toughest remaining schedule while battling through many injuries and inconsistent play.
The last two games before the break will go a long way towards determining if there is hope that they can make a second-half surge - as they face two of the better teams in the Western Conference over the next three days.
What Phoenix can do in each match to rebuild momentum:
Tuesday: Vs. Memphis Grizzlies
The Grizzlies are both one of the most athletic and deepest squads in basketball. The Grizzlies will test Phoenix in a multitude of ways - and Ja Morant in particular has a favorable matchup despite not giving Memphis the same output as in previous seasons.
Jaren Jackson Jr. gave Phoenix an absolute headache in the first meeting between the teams on December 31 - to the tune of 38 points and 12 rebounds.
There's little doubt that the Suns need this victory worse than Memphis at this stage - as a loss would constitute the first time being stuck under .500 since January 14, meanwhile Memphis sits at second in the conference at 35-17.
The Suns will seemingly receive a substantial reinforcement in the form of Kevin Durant - who said that he looks forward to returning to action after missing the previous three games.
Bradley Beal and Grayson Allen could also return to action - which could serve as a great equalizer in what could be seen as a near must-win contest.
Wednesday: @ Houston Rockets
The Rockets have stumbled a bit going into the break - having slipped from second to fourth in the conference over the last two weeks.
The Rockets are yet another squad that is extremely deep and well-coached. Houston has become a tough environment to play in once again - this will be another test all-around for the Suns.
Mike Budenholzer will be tested by being pitted against Ime Udoka. Durant and Devin Booker will have their work cut out against a quality defense. Phoenix will have to game-plan for a balanced Houston offense.
There is little to no room for error moving forward. The Suns have to win at least one of these two games going into the break - preferably both.
The opportunity to seize positive momentum is right there for the taking - it's ultimately up to the Suns to take advantage of this back-to-back task.