How Underrated Suns Are Shining in Preseason
PHOENIX -- The 2024-25 Phoenix Suns are just days away from closing out the five-game preseason slate.
With that in mind, the anticipation has been growing substantially following a trio of encouraging showings, particularly the growth that has been exhibited by the duo of Suns rookies and veterans that have re-emerged has key pieces on the team this season.
From head coach Mike Budenholzer, on rookie F Ryan Dunn:
"It’s really what you said. He wants to take on the challenge of the best players every night. You know,
[Julian] Strawther got going a little bit tonight, [Michael] Porter got going a little bit tonight, and he’s
coming to the huddles saying I want those guys, I want to take that challenge. He’s got the right mindset to be a guy who can really impact the game defensively."
Dunn hasn't only shown the ability to be an effective, versatile, and high IQ defender already - but the most shocking development at the surface of things is his 44.4% mark from three-point range on high volume in the first four games of action.
Dunn has already more than stated his case to significantly factor into the rotation from game 1 of the regular season - and Budenholzer has clearly appreciated the Virginia product's willingness to play every possession without abandon - even in "meaningless" contests.
Next is the other member of the rookie class in Marquette's Oso Ighodaro - who Budenholzer has great things to say about as well.
"Yeah, it’s a great experience. Oso [Ighodaro] as a young player, I don’t know how many minutes it was
against [Nikola] Jokic, the great player that he is. All the tricks and all the things you have to be prepared for when you play against the great big guys. Great for Oso, really for everybody."
Ighodaro didn't have an eye-popping statistical showing in Sunday night's victory over the Denver Nuggets, but his natural inclinations and athletic ability on defense were conspicuous once again - as he played a humongous role in several Denver misses in the key over the course of the second half en route to the Suns' victory.
While Ighodaro may not usurp Mason Plumlee as the primary backup big in Phoenix quite yet, it is fairly obvious that he is ready to play on an NBA court behind the rim protection, fantastic rim-running, and willingness to be a creative and daring passer out of the block.
Last but certainly not least is Monte Morris - who suited up against the team in which his NBA career started playing for.
"That I am still me. Last year, a few injuries. Now I feel healthy and I am ready to go and I am happy to be here." Morris said when asked what he proved in a preseason game that he dropped 20 points and 7 dimes in.
Morris was written off over the course of last season after fighting through numerous injuries - and thus experiencing the worst season of an overall accomplished career.
Morris and current starter Tyus Jones have already become key proponents of cleaning up many of the fatal flaws of the offense last season - the turnover-averse decision making, the quality stationary shooting, and the ability to command an offense in key moments have been apparent already.
These players came into the season as generally slept on due to various reasons - but all of them will have undeniable chances to make a massive impact on winning over the coming months and will look to differentiate themselves from the supporting cast of last year.