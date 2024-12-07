Keys to Victory: How Suns Get Back on Track
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are remaining on the road for what is sure to be a rubber match with the Miami Heat at the Kaseya Center tonight.
Phoenix is coming off of a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, while the Heat defeated the Los Angeles Lakers by 41 points just a few days ago.
The Heat are a very deliberate, well-coached team on a yearly basis, but the makeup of this particular version is a bit different.
Three keys to the Suns securing a season sweep over the Heat:
- Push the Pace
- Contain Herro
- Advantageous Turnover Creation
The Heat are 26th in the NBA in pace - averaging 97.34 possessions per game. They also average nearly 40 three-point attempts per night. If Phoenix is able to dictate the tempo behind the steady hand of Tyus Jones and get up the usual diet of three-point looks - they should be looking golden despite being among the bottom five in offensive rebound percentage.
Watch out for Royce O'Neale - who went 5-for-8 from behind the arc on Thursday along with Grayson Allen in their respective roles tonight.
Tyler Herro has distinguished himself as a legitimate all-star level player this season - averaging 24.1 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 4.9 RPG while shooting 42% from three on over 10 attempts per night.
Ryan Dunn (if he is able to play) and Josh Okogie will be tasked with containing Herro - who is also riding the highs of a 31-point showing against the Lakers. This will be a unique matchup for both sides, but Phoenix must emphasize slowing Herro down - likely even more than Jimmy Butler.
Lastly, the Heat take care of the ball in incredible fashion, ranking fourth in the league in turnover percentage at 13%. The Suns don't create a ton of forced turnovers, but Dunn/O'Neale/Okogie need to make some game-changing plays when given the opportunity to do so - especially in a game that is sure to be tightly contested much of the way through.
Suns-Heat is set to tip off shortly after 6 P.M. Arizona time tonight.