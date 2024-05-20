What is Suns' Biggest Need Entering Offseason?
The Phoenix Suns are officially moving forward with Mike Budenholzer leading the charge.
While Friday's press conference was seemingly a positive step forward, it was made clear that there's much work to be done moving forward to get to championship-level heights.
There are three spots on the roster in which Suns fans believe an upgrade is necessary - but which one is the most pressing?
We will explore below.
Point Guard
This has been a months-long topic of discussion amongst fans and media alike.
The proponents of the Suns picking up a "traditional" point guard have stated that Phoenix would have had a more cohesive offense in 4th quarters and wouldn't have flamed out as quickly in the post-season.
Budenholzer briefly alluded to his belief that it would be a good idea to acquire a table-setter, but also pointed out that they need to be able to flex versatility at any given moment.
This is certainly a point of emphasis, but may not be the most glaring one.
Potential Targets: Chris Paul, T.J. McConnell, Tyler Kolek
Athletic Wing
This is the category that the broadest spectrum of players could fall under.
The Suns simply need to add more strength, toughness, and athleticism to the roster.
Of the teams that remain, the Boston Celtics are the only squad that doesn't necessarily have a multitude of world-class "freak" athletes.
Teams ultimately need to be able to put the ball in the hoop to win NBA titles, but as coach Budenholzer said - versatility is paramount in the current landscape that we're seeing.
Potential Targets: Robert Covington, Ziaire Williams, Saddiq Bey
Big Man
This is the one that's likely most glaring in the grand scheme of things.
Drew Eubanks had stretches of strong play throughout the regular season, but simply was not dependable enough when it was all said and done.
The ultimate goal would be to find a big that can fit the starting unit more seamlessly than Jusuf Nurkic - but acquiring someone such as Nic Claxton could prove to be too much - so it might be necessary to lean towards targeting backups.