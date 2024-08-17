Suns Buy/Sell: Play-In, Rotation, And More
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are just weeks away from ushering in training camp for the upcoming 2024-25 season - and we need to address some questions/narratives/beliefs coming into the season.
While the general consensus is the Suns did improve this summer, the degree to which they actually did has come into question - and many still believe this is a dead-end situation.
The Suns Will Be a Play-In Team: Sell
The belief is that the Suns will be in the thick of the 5-8 seed range in 2024-25, much like the previous season.
While it is certainly a possible outcome, the additions of Tyus Jones and Monte Morris along with the hiring of Mike Budenholzer should lead the Suns to greener pastures through the grind of 82 games.
The most positive improvements should be in 4th quarter performance and general consistency from game to game - as Budenholzer is lauded for being a great regular season coach.
Tyus Jones Will Start at PG: Buy
Jones sent some shockwaves through the NBA world three weeks ago when he decided to sign with Phoenix for the veteran minimum and announced that he was looking forward to being a starter in a self-released statement.
Jones, the NBA's all-time leading assist-to-turnover ratio maestro, will be a player that can be mixed-and-matched in a number of lineups/situations, but starting feels like the inevitable outcome.
This is probably going to be the opening day arrangement - as Grayson Allen coming off of the bench and being an option in the "closing" lineup is still on the table, but having Jones as a steadying presence to begin games is likely the most prudent decision Budenholzer can make.
Kevin Durant Will be Traded In-Season: Sell
Trade rumors will be likely to surround Durant for the remainder of his career, but it seems as if the NBA legend is quite content in Phoenix, in playing alongside Devin Booker, and in how Mat Ishbia has shaped the franchise.
Durant also has to be tired of the false disloyalty narratives - there are also realistically no landing spots that provide a clearer path to a title than Phoenix - not the Houston Rockets, Miami Heat, or even the Golden State Warriors.
Not only will Durant not be traded midseason, but it is more likely he spends the rest of his career in Phoenix than anywhere else.