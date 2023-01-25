Phoenix Suns' Cam Johnson Continues Phenomenal Play Against Hornets

The Phoenix Suns emerged victorious against the Charlotte Hornets 128-97 thanks to Cam Johnson, who continues to light up the stat sheet.

The Phoenix Suns' 128-97 blowout victory against the Charlotte Hornets last night was headlined by Cam Johnson’s impressive 24 points.

Johnson put up a whopping 16 points in just the first quarter alone, setting the tone for the Suns from the opening tip. He not only was able to create shots for himself but did an incredible job creating for his teammates.

“A lot,” Johnson said on being able to create for his teammates. “I still think there is so much more room for me to impact that side of the game. As I get my legs back under me and continue to get back in the flow of things, I will continue to add that into what I am doing on the court.”

The Suns were desperately missing Johnson for over two months after he suffered a torn meniscus. While the 26-year-old has only played three games since returning from injury, he has put up over 15 points in two of them.

Johnson, who was originally just known to be a 3-and-D wing player, seems to have really come into his own and is starting to become a force on the offensive side.

With Johnson and everybody else in the fold, it will be impossible for opposing defenses to be able to predict who will have the ball in their hands and which player will go off on that given night.

“I just think it’s good when it happens organically,” Monty Williams said in regards to Johnson and Mikal Bridges being able to make plays on their own.

“When we don’t have to choreograph it. Cam (Johnson) and Mikal (Bridges) playing with the ball, playing out of what we do. I think we become a more dangerous team when teams don’t know when it is going to happen. The way we play you pretty much know when Chris (Paul) and Book (Devin Booker) are going to make plays because we run a lot of stuff for them. With Mikal and Cam, to be able to let those guys play out of our offense and create on their own is going to help our team become a better team on the offensive end.”

When the Suns eventually get fully healthy, their presumptive starting lineup of Paul, Booker, Bridges, Johnson and Deandre Ayton should be extremely lethal as all of them have the ability to create their own shots.

If Johnson keeps up his phenomenal play, Phoenix will be a much bigger threat than many are anticipating.