Suns Face Crucial Month Ahead
PHOENIX -- The truth that the 2024-25 Phoenix Suns are heading towards is difficult - but ultimately can be avoided
It feels like the Suns are stuck in a perpetual cycle of taking one step forward and three steps back at this stage; this week did no favors to quell the trend that has been brewing for well over a month now.
The last week has been as confounding as any week that they have put forward this season - as there was a blowout loss, one of the most complete victories of the season, arguably the most flat showing of the season, and a blown lead all within the span of five days.
The victory over the Denver Nuggets on Christmas was an equally impressive performance on both sides of the ball - but the defense especially broke out of a recent funk that saw them in the bottom 10 in many metrics. It felt as if that could be a game that built a true foundation to move forward with.
Then Friday came.
The Dallas Mavericks had already ruled out megastar G Luka Doncic due to a calf strain - but their 6-2 record without the perennial MVP candidate should have been a sign of what was to come.
Phoenix put forth yet another solid effort on defense, holding Kyrie Irving to 6-21 from the floor while getting quality looks for the most part - the shots just weren't falling.
The lack of intensity in points of the game where it looked as if the tide was shifting was perhaps the most concerning point of the game - it felt as if only two to three players on the court truly showed up to play at various points of the game.
Saturday was perhaps the most disheartening loss of them all.
The Suns saw a 7-point fourth quarter advantage dissipate en route to a 109-105 loss to the Golden State Warriors - and it was another game that was marred by two subpar quarters of play.
“Yeah I mean we can be better. We’ve had, like you said, there’s been high moments, there’s been times when we’ve been good down the stretch of games. Tonight, I think, we’ve just got to be a little bit better. Execute a little bit better, a little bit more decisive, give Kevin (Durant) a little bit more space. We’ll just look at it, we’ll get better. These games, you know, the fight from the guys, the competitiveness, there were some high-level plays out there on both sides of the court."
Those were the words of Mike Budenholzer - who has done a fine job navigating life without Devin Booker and Grayson Allen - it just feels like this roster lacks the mental fortitude to be a consistent fixture at the top of the standings despite the impressive collection of talent.
Durant and Beal put forth 31/28 point performances, respectively. Ryan Dunn had his best game in weeks. Josh Okogie and Monte Morris gave jolts of energy off of the bench.
As mentioned before, the Suns have the facilities to be a great team, but they must lock in within the next month - as this is the only stretch that poses a clear "break" relative to the rest of the schedule.
Phoenix's schedule from January 4-25:
- @Indiana
- @Philadelphia
- @Charlotte
- Vs.Atlanta
- Vs.Utah
- Vs.Charlotte
- @Atlanta
- @Washington
- @Detroit
- @Cleveland
- @Brooklyn
- Vs. Washington
The Hornets, Wizards, and Jazz in particular are bottm feeders that the Suns should absolutely take care of business with.
Even outside of that, Phoenix has to post a well-above .500 record in this stretch. This is a non-negotiable.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are the only upper-echelon squad that Phoenix will face in this three-week period. The Suns are at the point where they have to take any victories they can get. If they breeze through this slate, there is hope that they can once again avoid the play-in tournament. On the contrary, if they have an average output over this stretch - it could spell doom for the season.
Missing the playoffs level of concern would arise - and that could lead to some major soul searching from within the organization.
The Suns are set to close out 2024 on Tuesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies - the last test before what will be a season-defining month.