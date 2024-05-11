Will Suns Have Drama-Filled Offseason?
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have a potentially dramatic offseason ahead of them.
That is according to Bleacher Report, at least.
B/R and the entire NBA writing staff collaborated on a comprehensive ranking on what teams will face the most drama this offseason - and teams were broken into tiers as well.
The Suns are understandably near the top of the list, coming in at number 4 in the top tier.
The reasoning behind this ranking was fairly straightforward and came in severl scathing paragraphs.
Say this for the Phoenix Suns since Mat Ishbia took control as governor in 2023: They've never been boring.- Bleacher Report NBA Staff
"Now, in the wake of a first-round sweep at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix requires changes but lacks the ability to make many.
"Head coach Frank Vogel, whose offense reportedly didn't please Kevin Durant, is a goner. In addition to a new coaching hire, the Suns have to build out a superior supporting cast with little more than minimums to offer. Hamstrung by the second apron and bereft of picks to trade, they will need miracles to improve.
"That gloomy short- and long-term outlook is exactly the kind of thing that triggers restlessness in stars. Devin Booker's max extension just kicked in this past season, and he hasn't agitated for change. But Durant is a habitual wanderer who might actually bring back enough in a trade to get the Suns out of the bind they're in.
"Massive expectations (so far unmet), uncertainty over the next head coach, the potential for trade requests and all the rest would be tough to manage for any ownership group. But with Ishbia in charge, discrediting the media and claiming the house isn't on fire as flames rise all around him, who knows how chaotic things could get?"
The Suns' bleak outlook this offseason had been expected since the sweep at the hands of the T-Wolves - and that perception certainly won't cool off soon, even with the head coaching hire of Mike Budenholzer.
To be completely honest, the Suns don't have much straightforward flexibility to improve the squad - but it's still possible, and it ultimately places immense responsibility on the front office to make nimble moves.
That could include keeping the 22nd pick in this year's draft to take a player that could contribute both now in the future, as well as making better minimum-contract signings during the free agency period.
The Suns ranked only below the two L.A. teams and the Philadelphia 76ers - and the chatter is sure to continue going into the 2024-25 season.