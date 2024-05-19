Suns Are Justified in Not Trading Star Players
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns general manager James Jones had a sit-down talk on Arizona Sports' "Burns and Gambo" just mere hours after the debut press conference of newly hired head coach Mike Budenholzer had wrapped up.
One of the most vital questions asked during the 15-minute segment was how he was planning to attack the roster from a team-building perspective - particularly if the franchise would be open to dealing any of the big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.
The response was a resounding no.
The response from Jones was an expected one, but is it the correct decision?
It depends on who you ask, but the Suns don't have many better options moving forward.
Beal has a no-trade clause and is certainly a candidate to breakout in a new offensive system that will arguably fit him in a better fashion.
Durant was acquired in a generous package that would not be matched in any offer today - and it would be hard-pressed to move on from a top-15 player of all time on their own accord.
Fielding offers for Booker is an absolute no-go on every front. Booker is one of the approximately 15 players who are truly un-tradable under any circumstance.
Many lose sight of the Suns having an overall strong regular season - all roadblocks and set-backs considered.
This is a team that still remains among the most talented in the entire NBA - and the Durant/Booker duo have won over 60% of games they have played together.
The best plan of attack going forward is to get everyone on the same page, curate a quality coaching staff, improve the roster around the margins, and hope the big three take off in year two together, much in the same vein of the Minnesota Timberwolves this season.