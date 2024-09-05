Why Phoenix Suns PG Play Will be Valuable
PHOENIX -- We are just weeks away from the 2024-25 NBA preseason kicking off - and with that, the first glance of a Phoenix Suns squad that was subtly, yet significantly rebuilt in the offseason.
Mike Budenholzer is now entering month 4 on the job as the immediate replacement for the one-and-done Frank Vogel. The franchise now has three promising rookies that could develop into cornerstones in the future. Bol Bol is set to return to a role that presumably will be larger and more consistent.
Most significant of all is arguably the overhaul of the point guard room. One of the most contentious points of criticism in the previous season was the team lacking stability at the position - which arguably lead directly into a historically poor fourth quarter offense that spanned virtually the entire season, along with being among the worst in the league in various turnover stats.
Tyus Jones was the crown jewel of the free agent acquisitions from the outside. Frequently lauded as one of the very best backup point guards in the NBA during his time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Jones has the best assist-to-turnover ratio in league history. He also shot north of 40% from three with the Washington Wizards last season as a regular starter.
The role for Jones is quite simple - organize the offense, make life as easy for the stars as possible, knock down spot-up shots, and to attempt to get the most out of Jusuf Nurkic.
Despite all Jones brings to the table, it feels as if fellow signee Monte Morris is being lost in the fray as of late.
Morris was signed much earlier in the free agency period to a mixed reception - largely due to his time with the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves falling flat.
To the defense of Morris, he spent much of last season battling injuries. It is reasonable to believe that he is much more of the player who averaged 12.6 PPG and 4.4 RPG for the Denver Nuggets in 2021-22.
Morris is a career 39.1% three-point shooter, is among the best assist-turnover ratio in league history in his own right, and had been extremely consistent on a game-to-game basis prior to last season.
While Morris may not receive the minutes Jones does, he is just as valuable - simply due to the lineup avenues his presence creates for coach Budenholzer - if nothing else.
There are now 4 dependable guards + Grayson Allen that Budenholzer can go with on a whim - the flexibility could be game-changing over the course of the regular season and a potential playoff run. Morris can be the organizer of the offense when needed, is a skillful spot-up shooter - and brings a slightly different play-style to the table compared to Jones.
The new rotation could prove to be one that sees the Suns fighting for first-round home court advantage in 2025 - rather than fighting to avoid the play-in tournament.