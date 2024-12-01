Can Suns Prove to be Contenders?
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns appear to be on the right track once again after a moderately successful week following two weeks of inconsistent play.
The Suns secured two huge victories over the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors - both of which were fairly dominant showings - with a loss to the Brooklyn Nets sandwiched in between.
The Suns were able to blitz the Lakers in the second half and virtually control the Warriors from tip to final buzzer without two starting players - but the Nets loss could still be alarming to some.
That poses the question - should the two victories against a pair of division rivals and Western Conference contenders or the loss to a purportedly bad team in the East be weighed heavier moving forward?
The answer is pretty nuanced and the truth likely lies in between two extremes.
Yes, the Suns' loss to the Nets was unacceptable and should raise questions about the team defense. However, unexpected losses happen throughout the duration of a marathon of a season - and the Nets have been far better than expected this season.
The two victories should also be a sign of what the ceiling of this squad can be. The Suns can win in a multitude of ways - from getting out a heavy dosage of three-point looks, to spreading the wealth amongst the role players on offense, to relying on the rookies of the squad to secure key stops on defense.
This is a team that is still far more connected compared to last season - the offense flows with purpose, the communication on defense is consistent, and there's clearly a common goal amongst the 14 players on the team.
The Lakers and Warriors games were just a brief preview of what the 2024-25 Phoenix Suns can become - it is now up to them to consistently fit the billing of a true title contender moving forward.